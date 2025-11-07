Now that the first set of College Football Playoff rankings are out, we have a better idea of how the selection committee views the national landscape as the last month of the 2025 college football season kicks off. That will inform how games during Week 11 -- and beyond -- are viewed and analyzed.

All attention will be on which 12 teams make the final cut, and which programs are still in the race. That means there are some fascinating contests to pay attention to this Saturday.

None are bigger than No. 7 BYU's trip to No. 8 Texas Tech. The Cougars and the Red Raiders are two of three Big 12 teams that fell inside the top-15 of the initial CFP rankings -- No. 13 Utah was the other -- which puts the conference in a great spot to produce multiple playoff teams.

No. 20 Iowa also has a chance to make a great impression when it hosts No. 9 Oregon, while fellow bubble team No. 22 Missouri can get back on track against No. 3 Texas A&M. The Aggies are on pace to have one of their best seasons in program history, but they're staring down a tough November stretch.

Which games deserve your attention Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 11 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): BYU is one of just four remaining undefeated FBS teams. The Cougars face their biggest test of the season as they travel to play a Texas Tech team that has acclimated well to the modern era of college football. The Red Raiders have, largely, been dominant on both sides of the ball. Their defense has been particularly spectacular, though. They currently lead the Big 12 in almost every major statistical category, including total defense (271.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (13.2 points per game).

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Texas A&M is another one of those undefeated FBS teams. The Aggies will have a lot of work to do to remain that way, as Saturday represents the first of two road games against ranked SEC opponents left on their schedule. They've done well on the road this year, though. Both of Texas A&M's top-25 wins thus far came outside the friendly confines of Kyle Field.

No. 9 Oregon at No. 20 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Don't sleep on Iowa. The Hawkeyes landed at No. 20 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. It feels like some much-due respect for Kirk Ferentz's Iowa side, which is quietly 4-1 in Big Ten play. That lone loss came by just five points against No. 2 Indiana -- the same Indiana team that beat Oregon by 10 points on Oregon's home turf. This is a chance for the Hawkeyes to establish themselves as a legitimate competitor on the national stage.

Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Navy's once-promising 2025 campaign took a huge blow with its 14-point Week 10 loss to North Texas. The Midshipmen were unblemished before that, with their eyes set on a program-first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They could, obviously, get back on track against Notre Dame, though recent history -- Notre Dame has won its last seven games against Navy, five of which have come by double digits -- is not on their side. It will still be a fascinating battle to watch, as Navy's top-ranked rushing offense goes against a Notre Dame rushing defense that grades out as 11th-best in the FBS.

LSU at No. 4 Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): One of the SEC's best rivalries has lost its luster this season. LSU is out of the SEC race with a 2-3 record in conference play. The Tigers also fired coach Brian Kelly, leaving the rest of the year in the hands of interim coach Frank Wilson. Alabama, meanwhile, has emerged as a legitimate powerhouse after a rough season-opening loss to Florida State. There's a good chance that the Crimson Tide cruise to victory, but LSU still has enough talent -- on paper, at least -- to hang around and there's always the potential for a coach-firing bump.

Best of the rest

No. 2 Indiana at Penn State -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Temple at Army -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 1 Ohio State at Purdue -- 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Syracuse at No. 18 Miami -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Duke at UConn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Iowa State at TCU -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 23 Washington at Wisconsin -- 4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Florida State at Clemson -- 7 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Nevada at Utah State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App