Consider this an official petition to call Week 12 of the 2025 college football season "Decision Weekend." It -- obviously -- isn't the last slate of games on the schedule, nor is it the last chance for teams to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee.

But Saturday will be key for several prominent teams. Take No. 9 Notre Dame, for example. The Fighting Irish have thrived since their 0-2 start, but that start also means they cannot afford another loss. Neither can No. 22 Pittsburgh, which hosts Notre Dame on Saturday. The 7-2 Panthers have quietly emerged as an ACC contender and a win against Notre Dame would propel them into the national spotlight.

It's also a big weekend for the SEC. More specifically, the conference's Red River Rivals -- No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas are each staring down season-defining games. The Sooners have a tough trip to Tuscaloosa to play No. 4 Alabama on deck, while the Longhorns also have to hit the road to play a Georgia team that they have not beat since 2018.

That's just a handful of the games that deserve your attention on Saturday as the 2025 season really heats up. Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 12 action.

All times ET

The best games

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 22 Pittsburgh -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Consider this an elimination game for both teams. The CFP selection committee has already shown that it's willing to put a ton of stock in Notre Dame, even after the Fighting Irish started the season 0-2 against two ranked opponents. It will be hard to justify keeping them in the field with a third loss, especially since they don't benefit from a conference championship game. The same can be said for Pittsburgh, which has been on a similar trajectory while emerging as a legitimate ACC contender. The Panthers have won five games in a row, though they're still lacking a true marquee victory.

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Oklahoma's end-of-season stretch once looked nearly impossible to overcome, but things have eased up for the Sooners thanks to the respective downturns of Missouri and LSU. That means Alabama is their biggest remaining hurdle to the postseason. They need to be perfect over the last month, since they already have two losses. Alabama, meanwhile, has plenty of leeway and an even easier route to December. After Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide have to play FCS Eastern Illinois and an Auburn team that's 1-6 in the SEC.

No. 21 Iowa at No. 17 USC -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free): Iowa may be out of the playoff race with three losses already on its ledger, but the Hawkeyes can still play spoiler. They're certainly not an opponent to take lightly. They gave both No. 2 Indiana and No. 8 Oregon a scare before ultimately falling short of an upset. Can they get over the hump against USC? The Trojans are within shouting distance of the 12-team field so there should be plenty of motivation to keep the Hawkeyes down.

Penn State at Michigan State -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: In years past, this would have been a battle between two legitimate Big Ten powerhouses, with major postseason implications to be aware of. But the Nittany Lions and the Spartans have fallen on tough times recently. Penn State already made the decision to move on from longtime coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions have not won a game since Sept. 13. Though he's not gone yet, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's seat is scorching hot. His Spartans are 3-12 in their last 15 Big Ten games, counting vacated wins.

No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Texas is 0-2 against Georgia since joining the SEC, including a loss in last season's championship game. The Longhorns are going to have to break that skid if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They made the cut as the last at-large in the latest rankings, but they will plummet if the Bulldogs hand them a third loss. Georgia, meanwhile, has its eyes set on a return to Atlanta, though it cannot get there by itself. Kirby Smart's squad will need some help in the form of losses by Alabama and Texas A&M.

Best of the rest

Wisconsin at No. 2 Indiana -- noon on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free)

South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 18 Michigan at Northwestern -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 24 South Florida at Navy -- noon on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

Air Force at UConn -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Arizona at No. 25 Cincinnati -- noon on FS1, fuboTV (try for free)

UCF at No. 6 Texas Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

NC State at No. 15 Miami -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

San Jose State at Nevada -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Florida at No. 7 Ole Miss -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Utah State at UNLV -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 13 Utah at Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

UCLA at No. 1 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Boise State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App