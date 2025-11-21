As the regular season winds down, pressure is mounting for some of college football's most prominent programs. With only two weeks left before the postseason, most teams are running out of time to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Only five conference champions are guaranteed a playoff spot. The other seven at-large bids remain up for grabs, and at this point any team in the CFP Rankings has a path to the 12-team field.

No conference championship matchups are set yet, either. Some leagues, like the SEC and Big Ten, appear fairly cut-and-dry, but the Big 12 and ACC remain wide open. Six Big 12 teams are still alive for a spot in their title game, and four ACC teams carry just one conference loss.

All of that sets up a busy stretch over the next two weekends. So which games deserve your attention this Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help navigate the Week 11 action.

The best games

No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Oklahoma is one of the nation's hottest teams over the past few weeks. After back-to-back road wins against ranked conference opponents -- No. 20 Tennessee and No. 10 Alabama -- the Sooners return home to face old rival Missouri. The Tigers beat Oklahoma last season in the programs' first meeting since 2011, and a repeat on Saturday could knock the Sooners out of the CFP race entirely.

No. 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The Pac-12 lives on -- if only in spirit. Now, in 2025, this meeting of West Coast foes marks one of the most important Big Ten games left in the regular season. The conference title picture looks clear, with No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana on track to meet in Indianapolis, but USC and Oregon remain firmly in the playoff hunt. For the Ducks, every game matters with potential first-round homefield advantage in play. The Trojans already have two losses, and they can't afford another if they want to stay in contention for an at-large bid.

Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Pittsburgh's CFP hopes tanked with its Week 12 loss to Notre Dame, but the Panthers can still reach the ACC Championship Game -- so the door isn't closed yet. To stay alive, they'll have to get past Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, can punch their ticket to Charlotte with a win Saturday. They'll need to play far better than they did against hapless Boston College, and they can't afford to look ahead to next week's regular-season finale against No. 4 Georgia.

No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati -- 8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): BYU is hanging around as the first team out of the playoff. The Cougars also control their own destiny in the Big 12 race -- win their last two and they're in the conference title game. Cincinnati is stuck in the muddle of two-loss Big 12 teams, but the Bearcats aren't out of it yet. They need a win to keep their hopes alive, and they'll also need losses from Arizona State, Houston and Utah.

Best of the rest

Rutgers at No. 1 Ohio State -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Louisville at SMU -- noon on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

Tulsa at Army -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Arkansas at No. 17 Texas -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free)

Duke at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Jacksonville State at FIU -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Kansas State at No. 12 Utah -- 4 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 18 Michigan at Maryland -- 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free)

TCU at No. 23 Houston -- 4 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

New Mexico at Air Force -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Nebraska at Penn State -- 7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 20 Tennessee at Florida -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 25 Arizona State at Colorado -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

Utah State at Fresno State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App