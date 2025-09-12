Week 3 of the 2025 college football season is set to make a major impact on the College Football Playoff race. The weekend slate is highlighted by three games featuring ranked opponents and several clashes with major conference implications.

No. 15 Tennessee will look to snap a losing skid at home against No. 6 Georgia while starting conference play on a high note. Elsewhere, No. 12 Clemson is trying to right the ship as it travels to take on Georgia Tech.

Since it's so early in the season, there are plenty of intriguing non-conference matchups to look forward to. No. 16 Texas A&M hits the road to take on No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 5 Miami hosts an impressive No. 18 South Florida squad.

Which games should you actually pay attention to as the season rolls on? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through the Week 3 action.

College football Week 3 storylines: Contenders, pretenders begin to separate; will Billy Napier save his job? John Talty

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech -- noon on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free): It's been a fairly lackluster start to the 2025 campaign for Clemson. The Tigers dropped their home opener to LSU and then flirted with danger against what should have been an overmatched Troy team. There's no rest for the Tigers, as they travel to face a 2-0 Georgia Tech team that is looking to establish itself as a contender in the ACC -- and perhaps beyond.

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Tennessee has won 23 out of its last 24 home games under coach Josh Heupel. The lone loss in that span? To Georgia, in 2023. In fact, the Vols haven't beat the Bulldogs since 2016, when quarterback Josh Dobbs heaved a last-second Hail Mary to wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Georgia has won each installment since by at least 14 points. Heupel has reversed Tennessee's fortunes against top rivals like Alabama and Florida, but Georgia remains his white whale and the Vols' last roadblock to true SEC legitimacy.

USC at Purdue -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Purdue, which flipped its roster by adding 82 new players in the offseason, is off to a good start under first-year coach Barry Odom. The Boilermakers opened the season with wins against Ball State and Southern Illinois. Obviously, the competition stiffens drastically in Week 3 as they welcome USC to town. USC's offense is humming with new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the way. The Trojans scored an average of 66 points in their first two games.

No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami -- 4:30 p.m. on The CW Network, FuboTV (Try for free): South Florida has the nation's most impressive résumé thus far. The Bulls have already logged wins against two ranked opponents after they downed Boise State -- a 2024 College Football Playoff team -- in their season opener and followed that up with a massive Week 2 upset win against Florida. They'll have a chance to keep rolling and claim ownership of the Sunshine State against Miami on Saturday.

Florida at No. 3 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Florida is reeling following its loss to South Florida and, once again, coach Billy Napier's future with the program is in serious doubt. Beating one of Florida's top rivals and a top-three team on the road would go a long way towards swinging fans and the administration back to his side. A triumph over the Tigers will be no mean feat. They're led by one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Garrett Nussmeier, and the defense has significantly improved under second-year coordinator Blake Baker.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, FuboTV (Try for free): Texas A&M touts a respectable ranking entering this key contest, but the Aggies still have to prove they belong. This also feels like a must-win for Notre Dame. Texas A&M is the last currently ranked opponent on the Fighting Irish's schedule, and no two-loss team without a ranked win has ever made the College Football Playoff.

Best of the rest

No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern -- Noon on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free)

Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama -- Noon on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free)

Buffalo at Kent State -- Noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Oregon State at No. 21 Texas Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free)

SMU at Missouri State -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Pittsburgh at West Virginia -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free)

Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free)

Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network, FuboTV (Try for free)

Duke at Tulane -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2, FuboTV (Try for free)

No. 20 Utah at Wyoming -- 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Texas State at Arizona State -- 10:30 p.m. on TNT, FuboTV (Try for free)