The 2025 college football season is already at Week 4, and now conference play starts to take center stage. While a handful of impactful nonconference games remain, most teams are shifting focus to the battles that will shape their league races.

Saturday's slate features three ranked showdowns between conference foes, each with national implications. No. 16 Utah hosts No. 17 Texas Tech in a potential early Big 12 statement game, while Auburn and Oklahoma collide in SEC play as both look to prove they belong in the league's upper tier.

Beyond those marquee clashes, traditional rivalries arrive early and a few under-the-radar matchups could swing division races before September ends.

So, which games are worth your attention? Here's a complete viewer's guide to navigating Week 4.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah -- noon on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free): It's hard to project outcomes in the Big 12, but there's no doubt that this game should go a long way towards deciding its eventual winner. The Red Raiders went all-in with an impressive transfer portal haul this offseason while Utah revamped its stagnant offense by adding both coordinator Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier from New Mexico. Those styles clash in a game with serious league and national implications.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Hugh Freeze's steadily rebuilt Auburn team gets its first SEC test when it travels to Norman. It will also be a homecoming for former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, who transferred to Auburn in the offseason. Arnold's replacement, former Washington State start John Mateer, has been tearing it up for the Sooners. Expect a lot of QB rushing yards in this game.

Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free): Tulane has already picked up two Power Four victories as it continues to build an impressive playoff résumé. It should go without saying that the Green Wave would hit another level if they're able to walk out of Vaught Hemingway Stadium with a victory. Austin Simmons likely won't start for the Rebels. They were in good hands with Trinidad Chambliss leading the charge in their 41-35 Week 3 win against Arkansas.

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: It's a marquee quarterback battle in Lincoln, as Nebraska and Dylan Raiola -- the No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class -- play host to Michigan and Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback and top overall player in the 2025 class. The Huskers have, somewhat quietly, had a nice start to their third year under coach Matt Rhule. This feels like a big prove-it moment for both teams.

Washington at Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The Apple Cup is back in primetime. Washington State snapped a two-game losing streak and won just its second game against its in-state rival since 2012 last season. But that was with coach Jake Dickert, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and Mateer, the Cougars' starting quarterback in 2024. Safe to say Wazzu has undergone plenty of change in the last year. Washington, meanwhile, has continued to build under second-year coach Jedd Fisch.

Florida at No. 4 Miami -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): This game has lost a significant amount of luster due to Florida's abysmal start to a crucial year under coach Billy Napier. The Gators are 1-2, with one of those losses coming at home against an unranked South Florida squad. Florida also hasn't won against Miami since 2019 and it has just two wins against the Hurricanes since the turn of the century, though games between the two are rare over the past 40 or so years. That rarity is what makes games like these so special.

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, FuboTV (Try for free): Illinois is delivering on one of its most anticipated seasons in program history. The Illini have a smothering defense and an explosive offense behind the arm of quarterback Luke Altmyer. The Fighting Illini will get all they can take from Indiana. The Hoosiers are trying to return to the College Football Playoff with a new-look roster that features 23 transfer additions.

Best of the rest

Arkansas at Memphis -- noon on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free)

SMU at TCU -- noon on ESPN2, FuboTV (Try for free)

North Texas at Army -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network, FuboTV (Try for free)

Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC, FuboTV (Try for free)

North Carolina at UCF -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free)

Ball State at UConn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

NC State at Duke -- 4 p.m. on ESPN2, FuboTV (Try for free)

South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free)

Boise State at Air Force -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Arizona State at Baylor -- 7 p.m. on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free)