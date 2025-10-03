How time flies. Though it feels like the 2025 college football season began just a week ago, some teams will be playing their sixth game of the year this weekend.

For those keeping track, that's half of the regular season games that a team plays in any given year, though the schedule hasn't technically hit its halfway point. While it's fun to muse about the inexorable march of time, teams completing 50% of their season does matter.

It means that the College Football Playoff race is starting to gain some clarity, for starters, which is especially relevant in the 12-team era where more programs are involved. We also kind of know what to expect from most teams at this point -- either you've looked good or you haven't.

It also means that conference play is heating up. That often brings an extra level of difficulty for most teams while providing some enticing matchups.

College football Week 6 storylines: Diego Pavia seeks to cement his status as all-time Alabama villain John Talty

Which games should you actually pay attention to as a busy rolls on? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 6 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 7 Penn State at UCLA -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: In most years, this would be a marquee matchup between two of college football's most recognizable brands. That isn't exactly the case in 2025. UCLA has yet to win a game and it's already undergone a midseason coaching change, deciding to move on from former boss DeShaun Foster just three games into the year. Penn State, meanwhile, lost its first meaningful game of the season against No. 2 Oregon.

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Last season, an unassuming Vanderbilt shocked top-ranked Alabama by derailing the Crimson Tide in a shocking upset. The Crimson Tide know what to expect this year. Vanderbilt is for real. Its explosive offense is led by an exciting, dynamic quarterback in Diego Pavia. First-year Alabama starter Ty Simpson is also starting to hit his stride. He was cerebral in a big Week 5 win against Georgia, where he completed 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Simpson has yet to throw an interception.

Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Both of these teams are seeking a return to the College Football Playoff. Boise State started its hunt off on the wrong foot with a season-opening loss to South Florida, but the Broncos have taken care of business since. Notre Dame doesn't have much margin for error after opening the season with consecutive losses to ranked opponents. Expect a lot of points in this one, as Boise State and Notre Dame have been two of the top scoring offenses in college football.

No. 9 Texas at Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Entering the year, Texas' Arch Manning versus Florida's DJ Lagway looked like a can't-miss matchup between two of the sport's most scintillating quarterbacks. How things can change. Neither Manning nor Lagway has impressed much yet. The talent is evident, but they haven't put it together. Texas' season has yet to crumble, at least. Florida isn't playing for much beyond Billy Napier's job at this point.

No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Texas Tech is living up to the tremendous preseason. It looks every bit of a Big 12 competitor. The Red Raiders passed their first conference test with flying colors when they went on the road and beat Utah by 24 points. Houston presents another challenge. The Cougars were one of just two remaining undefeated teams that didn't receive any votes in the latest AP Top 25. They're playing good ball in their second year under coach Willie Fritz.

No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The path to ACC glory is wide open for Miami. The rest of the conference is lagging behind a bit. Florida State appeared to be an early power when it beat Miami, but the Seminoles got knocked off track with their Week 5 loss to Virginia. The Hurricanes have been in a similar position under coach Mario Cristobal, though, and their recent past should serve as a cautionary tale: there's no room for slip-ups. This isn't a Florida State team to take lightly.

Best of the rest

Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati -- noon on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

Clemson at North Carolina -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Air Force at Navy -- noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Ohio at Ball State -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 24 Virginia at Louisville -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

FIU at UConn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Washington at Maryland -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free)

UNLV at Wyoming -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Nevada at Fresno State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App