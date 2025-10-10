Counting only the regular season, the 2025 college football campaign reaches its midway point this weekend as the calendar flips to Week 7. That means the results of games start to really matter, as we're less than a month away from the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal.

It also means that most programs at this point are getting into the meet of their conference schedule. Week 7 promises to shift the national landscape, as there are three games featuring ranked opponents and several intriguing league clashes that could cause seismic change in the top 25.

Few games are bigger than No. 7 Indiana's road trip to No. 3 Oregon. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 17 Illinois hosts top-ranked Ohio State. The SEC is also home to a top-25 clash as No. 8 Alabama has to pack its bags to play at No. 14 Missouri.

There's plenty beyond those headline acts for college football fans to keep an eye on.

Which games should you actually pay attention to Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 7 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 17 Illinois -- Noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Ohio State is a national title contender once more. In fact, while other top teams struggle, the Buckeyes look like the early favorite to repeat. They've passed every test with flying colors thus far, though they'll face another tough one Saturday when they travel to Illinois. The Fighting Illini are trying to work their way back into the playoff conversation. Suffice to say a win against Ohio State would achieve that goal.

No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri -- Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): If this isn't the most important game that Missouri has ever played, it certainly feels like the biggest the Tigers have been a part of since they joined the SEC -- and they went to a couple of SEC Championship Games. Eli Drinkwitz's squad has flirted with the CFP over the last couple of years, but they have yet to break through. Beating Alabama would put them in control of their own destiny.

No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Indiana looks legit again. The Hoosiers already have a dominant top-10 win under their belts and they're looking to collect another one Saturday when they travel to Eugene for the first time in over two decades. Oregon also has an impressive win under its belt, though the Ducks' triumph against Penn State loses some luster with each passing week. It's not that Oregon has to prove itself at this point -- the Ducks won the Big Ten last year and earned the top overall seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff -- but it never hurts to keep stacking quality victories.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This may not be the most exciting Red River Rivalry game ever played -- on paper, at least -- but both teams still have plenty at stake. Texas' season is on the precipice of spiraling out of control following a loss to unranked Florida. It took less than halfway through the season for the Longhorns to fall from No. 1 in the nation to unranked. For Oklahoma, all eyes are on the status of quarterback John Mateer. He's still working his way back from hand surgery, but the Sooners listed him as questionable on their injury report this week. That means the door is open for an early return in a big spot.

No. 10 Georgia at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Georgia looked like itself in a Week 6 win against Kentucky. The Bulldogs have had their fair share of struggles this year, though. The offense has looked inconsistent and the defense has largely played beneath its typical standard. The defensive line didn't even record a sack until that win against Kentucky. Georgia's defense has a chance to keep that momentum going against an Auburn offense that, though stacked with talent, has yet to find its footing.

No. 15 Michigan at USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Michigan touts a lofty ranking but it has yet to register a truly marquee win. USC, as a traditional power, normally hits the bill. The Trojans haven't played up to their normal status in recent years, though. They had a brief cup of coffee in the AP Top 25 before a couple of weeks ago but dropped out in short order in a last-second loss to Illinois. This is, subsequently, an important game for both sides.

Best of the rest

Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State -- Noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Charlotte at Army -- Noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Air Force at UNLV -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

NC State at No. 16 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee -- 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

San Jose State at Wyoming -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Kansas at No. 9 Texas Tech -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

South Carolina at No. 11 LSU -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 18 BYU at Arizona -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 21 Arizona State at Utah -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

San Diego State at Nevada -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App