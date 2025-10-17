Some of college football's most heated rivalries take center stage as the second half of the 2025 season gets underway in Week 8. Saturday's slate is sure to shift the national landscape, as we are now just over two weeks away from the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal of the season.

Week 8 is home to five games between opponents ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll. That's more than any other weekend this season.

It's a particularly impactful week for the SEC, which is home to three games featuring two ranked teams. No. 9 Georgia hosts No. 5 Ole Miss as it looks to avenge last season's loss. Meanwhile, No. 11 Tennessee travels for its 108th meeting all-time against No. 6 Alabama in a clash that is crucial for each program's postseason hopes.

Don't sleep on No. 17 Vanderbilt's home game against No. 10 LSU, either. That's a must-win for both schools if they want to stay in the national conversation.

Which games should you actually pay attention to Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 8 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Vanderbilt is favored against LSU for the first time since 1948. This also snaps a streak of 176-straight games as a betting underdog for the Commodores. That's a testament to the work that coach Clark Lea has done in his five seasons in Nashville. This is, obviously, a huge test for the program that he's built. Win here and Vanderbilt control its own destiny when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Ole Miss was a thorn in Georgia's side last season, as the Rebels dominated the Bulldogs for a 28-10 victory. That was Ole Miss' first win against Georgia since 1996. That 1995-96 timespan was also the last time that the Rebels triumphed over the Bulldogs in back-to-back seasons. Though this isn't necessarily a must-win for either team, Georgia already has a loss on its ledger. Another would put it on the playoff bubble as the second half of the season starts.

No. 1 Ohio State at Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Wisconsin is a 25.5-point underdog on its own home turf, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. So it's fair to say that, at this point, third-year boss Luke Fickell is coaching for his job. The Badgers are 0-3 in Big Ten play. They have yet to beat a Power Four conference foe and each of their last four losses have come by at least 14 points. Meanwhile, Ohio State is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the early favorites to repeat as national champions. The path is wide open. Thanks to Penn State's precipitous fall and Michigan's continued struggles, Ohio State doesn't have another currently ranked opponent left on its schedule.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The "Third Saturday in October" has undergone a resurrection in recent years as Tennessee has made the series more competitive under coach Josh Heupel. The Vols are 2-1 against one of their top rivals over the last three seasons. Both of those wins came at home. Tennessee has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2003. Alabama has won 15 straight home games, which is tied with Boise State for the longest such streak among FBS programs.

No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): USC revitalized its season in Week 7 with a dominant 31-13 win against Michigan, returning to the AP Top 25 poll for the second time this season in the process. Though the Trojans had to rely on walk-on King Miller as their primary running back for most of the game due to a litany of injuries, they still rushed for 224 yards against Michigan's traditionally stout defense. It will be interesting to see how USC matches up against a Notre Dame team that has taken a step back defensively.

No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU -- 8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The Holy War is often one of the most entertaining -- and underrated -- rivalries in college football. This year should be no different. It's hard to overstate how important this game is for each team, even without considering the fact that they do not like each other. Whoever comes out victorious takes a significant advantage in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, and perhaps even beyond.

Best of the rest

No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Washington at Michigan -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

Central Michigan at Bowling Green -- Noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

No. 4 Texas A&M at Arkansas -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

SMU at Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

UNLV at Boise State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1, fuboTV (try for free)

Wyoming at Air Force -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 7 Texas Tech at Arizona State -- 4 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 21 Texas at Kentucky -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 16 Missouri at Auburn -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)