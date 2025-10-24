Week 9 of the 2025 college football season should, once again, prove pivotal in a loaded SEC race. The SEC is home to all three games featuring ranked opponents during Saturday's slate, including two clashes between top-15 foes.

No. 8 Ole Miss gets things started at noon with its road trip to No. 13 Oklahoma. This will be the third meeting all-time between the now "annual opponents" under the SEC's new nine-conference game scheduling model moving forward.

No. 15 Missouri and No. 10 Vanderbilt are each trying to keep their SEC hopes alive as they take the field in Nashville. Elsewhere, No. 3 Texas A&M is trying to maintain its status as one of just six unbeaten teams nationally at No. 20 LSU.

Which games should you actually pay attention to Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 9 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This feels like a crucial game for both team's playoff hopes. Ole Miss is coming off a loss in arguably its biggest test of the year, as the Rebels fell 43-35 against Georgia after leading for a majority of the game. It was a missed opportunity but, with one loss, they're still in good postseason standing. Oklahoma has to cobble together all the wins it can get, especially since this starts a run of five straight games against ranked opponents. The Sooners cannot let a home opportunity like this slip by.

No. 18 South Florida at Memphis -- noon on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free): If this game isn't on your radar, it should be. South Florida has one of the best résumés in college football thanks to its 2-0 start to the year against ranked teams. Its only loss this season came on the road against No. 9 Miami. Memphis, meanwhile, saw a major setback in Week 8 as it lost to UAB. Beating a ranked conference opponent heals all wounds, especially in a loaded league like the American. It seems likely, at this point, that a Group of Six playoff representative will come from the American. This contest will go a long way towards identifying that candidate.

No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Missouri's been close to the College Football Playoff before, but wins like the Tigers could get Saturday against a top-10 opponent have largely eluded them. This isn't your father's Vanderbilt team, either. Though the Commodores have not won against Missouri since 2019, they're betting favorites entering Saturday's slate. Clark Lea's squad can run with anyone as long as quarterback Diego Pavia is piloting the offense.

Minnesota at Iowa -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The Floyd of Rosedale is on the line as Minnesota and Iowa meet for the 119th time. The Golden Gophers hold a 63-53-2 advantage in one of the Big Ten's oldest rivalries, but it's Iowa that has dominated the modern series. The Hawkeyes boast an 11-2 record since 2011, including a streak of eight straight wins from 2015-22. Minnesota snapped that streak in 2023. It's hoping to take the trophy back to Minneapolis once more.

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU -- -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): LSU's last gasp at playoff relevance comes against the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC. The Tigers are certainly down, but they're not out -- yet. They just need to make a big impression. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is on cruise control thanks to a relatively easy conference slate thus far. Not to downplay what the Aggies have accomplished -- they're reaching heights rarely seen around College Station, and there's merit to taking care of business when necessary -- but this is their first game against a ranked opponent since September.

Best of the rest

UCLA at No. 2 Indiana -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina -- noon on ACC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Northwestern at Nebraska -- noon on FS1, fuboTV (try for free)

Kansas State at Kansas -- noon on TNT, fuboTV (try for free)

Ohio at Eastern Michigan -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 11 BYU at Iowa State -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 23 Illinois at Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Florida Atlantic at Navy -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati -- 4 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State -- 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon -- 7 p.m. on FS1, fuboTV (try for free)

Stanford at No. 9 Miami -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Colorado State at Wyoming -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Houston at No. 24 Arizona State -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)