If you have plans for Saturday, cancel them. The Week 2 college football slate is one of the best of the entire season, and it features a true marquee matchup between a pair of blue bloods with legitimate national championship hopes.

The headliner this week is No. 1 Ohio State going on the road to face No. 4 Texas. This is the third straight year in which these teams have met, and the Buckeyes won the previous to games. The quarterback battle between Arch Manning and Julian Sayin will get the most eyeballs, but there will be NFL talent littered all over the field at Darrell K Royal on Saturday night.

Don't let that main event overshadow the rest of the day because we have a number of undercards that would be featured games on a normal weekend. The afternoon begins with No. 11 Oklahoma visiting Michigan as the Wolverines try to rebound from a very shaky Week 1 under Kyle Whittingham.

Elsewhere, Memphis visits Boise State in a game with major College Football Playoff implications, and Mississippi State travels to Minnesota for a matchup of two gifted quarterbacks.

There's so much good football this weekend that it will be hard to keep track of everything. Luckily, we have your Week 2 viewer's guid to help you prioritize the most interesting and entertaining mactchups.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): The Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor is off to a controversial and concerning start. Western Michigan's president is now claiming victory. Bryce Underwood was unaware that his spot atop the depth chart might be in jeopardy. If that wasn't bad enough, the Wolverines now have to host No. 11 Oklahoma for a major showdown at high noon. If nothing else, Michigan can hang its hat on the defensive performance in Week 1, and that unit will have to shoulder the load this weekend. Are John Mateer and the Oklahoma offense really improved, or was UTEP just that bad? We're about to find out.

Arizona at No. 15 BYU -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): If BYU is going to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs, this is the type of game it has to win. The Cougars' defense will be tested with fifth-year senior Noah Fifita spinning the rock for the Wildcats, and Bear Bachmeier is looking to build upon an excellent freshman campaign at BYU. Arizona faces a gauntlet in conference play, but a win in this game opens the door for a 7-0 or 6-1 start, which would be huge given the team's daunting home stretch.

Mississippi State at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free), Paramount+: If you like high-level quarterback play and don't want to wait for Ohio State vs. Texas to see it, tune into CBS on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota's Drake Lindsey the tools to play at the next level, and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor has the potential to be an electric playmaker. That said, Taylor may have to flash his mobility against Anthony Smith and Jaxon Howard, the Golden Gophers star edge rushers. This is a fun matchup that could set the tone for both teams as they gear up for conference play.

No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): This is a fascinating under-the-radar SEC clash. Kalen DeBoer is under a microscope at Alabama this season, and he's taking a young quarterback on the road for his second career start. This should also be our first real indication of whether the Tide's run game has been fixed. Meanwhile, Kentucky seems to be energized with the arrival of Will Stein, and his offense looked pretty sharp in the season-opener against Youngstown State. This is a game in which the Crimson Tide should roll because of the talent disparity, especially on defense, but it's possible that Alabama gets off to a slow start and finds itself in a battle late.

Memphis at Boise State -- 6 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (try for free): The game with the biggest CFP implications might just be in Idaho this week. Memphis already has one key win under its belt after beating UNLV on the road, and it will try to pick up a second with another trip out west. Boise State, on the other hand, just picked up what can only be described as a "quality loss" after pushing No. 2 Oregon to the limit. It's hard to believe the winner of this game won't have the upper hand in the race for the Group of Six playoff spot. Finally, keep an eye on the backfields because Jaylin Carter (Memphis) and Dylan Riley (Boise State) can absolutely scoot.

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): There is a lot of football left, but the game of the year might be happening in Week 2. It's hard to find two more talented (or expensive) teams than the Longhorns and the Buckeyes. The quarterbacks are the headliners with Arch Manning and Julian Sayin expected to be in the Heisman Trophy race all year, but the defenses will make life very difficult on both signal callers. Collin Simmons is a projected top-10 draft pick on the Horns' defensive line, and Buckeyes EDGE Kenyatta Jackson will be playing on Sundays next year as well. In total, these teams combined for seven first-round picks in Ryan Wilson's latest NFL mock draft.

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