Can highly-ranked teams avoid upsets, especially on the road? That's the big question as we enter Week 5 of the college football season.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 5 Ohio State visits No. 14 Iowa for a critical Big Ten matchup. The last time these two teams played in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes stomped the Buckeyes en route to a 55-24 victory. If Iowa is going to pull off another stunner, it might not come that easily because Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith is on pace for an 1,800-yard season as he builds a Heisman Trophy case.

Down in Starkville, the cowbells will be deafening when No. 7 Alabama takes on No. 16 Mississippi State. That game should have some fireworks because it features two elite young quarterbacks in Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor. Can the Bulldogs continue their surprising start or will the Crimson Tide roll to a 5-0 record?

Elsewhere, No. 8 Florida goes on the road to face No. 25 Missouri in a tricky spot, and Washington takes on No. 18 USC as both teams need a win in the worst way.

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With wall-to-wall college football action on Saturday, it can be hard to keep up with all of it. That's why we've compiled a guide to help you prioritize your viewing schedule.

All times ET

The best games

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State -- 12 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): It's Keelon Russell vs. Kamario Taylor, two of the best young quarterbacks in the country. Do I need to say anything else? We'll have to start talking College Football Playoff paths for Mississippi State if it pulls off the upset at home. You'll be watching this game. No need to waste more space.

Michigan at Minnesota -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): P.J. Fleck is operating on a different level of intensity these days. He just smeared a player's blood on his face after a big win over Washington last week. I shudder to think what he might do if the Golden Gophers take down Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Iowa, but they'll have to do so in a hostile environment. Bryce Underwood has made positive strides since his early-season struggles, but this will be a good road test.

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+: One of the few top-25 matchups this weekend will air on America's most-watched network. The big question for this game is whether Iowa can score enough to keep itself in this game. The Buckeyes defense hasn't necessarily been elite to this point, but it doesn't need to be in order to contain the Hawkeyes. The Iowa defense will most likely have to carry the load, but it hasn't seen a player quite like Jeremiah Smith, who leads the nation in receiving yards (617) and touchdown catches (seven).

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): Last weekend, Florida beat an Ole Miss team coming off a major win at home, and the tables have turned this week. The Gators are in the Rebels' position, visiting Columbia after notching a top-five victory in The Swamp. The silver lining for Florida is that Eli Drinkwitz hasn't fared well against above-average SEC teams since entering the league. He's 0-16 against teams that finished the season with winning records in conference play, and Florida looks like it will fall into that category this year.

Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): The apprentice faces the master this weekend as former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh visits Neyland Stadium to take on Josh Heupel. Coming off a miserable performance in last week's loss to Texas, the Volunteers offense looked as bad as it's looked at any point in Heupel's tenure. The offensive line and freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon need a big bounce-back effort against a more manageable opponent.

Washington at No. 18 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free): Speaking of bounce-backs, that's what Washington and USC are looking for on Saturday night. The Trojans are coming off a blown opportunity at home against Oregon, and the Huskies have been one of the more disappointing teams in college football, and they just suffered a devastating loss to Minnesota in Seattle. Neither team can really afford a loss here, and that should make for an intense 60 minutes. At their best, Jayden Maiava and Demond Williams Jr. can put on a show at quarterback.

Best of the rest