College football schedule, kickoff times for Week 11: Alabama vs. LSU highlights loaded slate
LSU at Alabama will be the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, Clemson plays in primetime
The College Football Playoff race will shift on Saturday, Nov. 9, and by the end of Week 11 we will have a good idea of where everything stands heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
A loaded slate of college football action is highlighted by No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, a game that was previously announced as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The action will be televised nationally on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call from Tuscaloosa with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Other action from across the SEC that weeks includes No. 8 Georgia hosting Missouri the week after its rivalry game with No. 6 Florida, while the Gators will be hosting Vanderbilt that same day in Gainesville. Elsewhere, the Big Ten race steps into the spotlight as No. 5 Penn State travels to No. 13 Minnesota and No. 4 Clemson puts its winning streak on the line in Raleigh against NC State in primetime.
Check out the conference-by-conference breakdown of kickoff times and TV picks below (all times Eastern):
SEC
- Noon -- Vanderbilt at Florida, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- WKU at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- LSU at Alabama, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- New Mexico State at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- Appalachian State at South Carolina, TV: ESPN2
- 7 p.m. -- Missouri at Georgia, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- Noon -- Florida State at Boston College, TV: ACC Network
- 12:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Miami (FL), TV: ESPN2 or ACC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, TV: ESPN2 or ACC Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Clemson at NC State, TV: ABC
- 7:30 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Duke, TV: ACC Network
Big 12
- Noon -- Texas Tech at West Virginia, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Noon or 3:30 p.m. -- Baylor at TCU, TV: ABC, ESPN or FS1
- Noon or 3:30 p.m. -- Kansas State at Texas, TV: ABC, ESPN or FS1
- 8 p.m. -- Iowa State at Oklahoma, TV: FOX
Big Ten
- Noon -- Maryland at Ohio State, TV: FOX
- Noon -- Penn State at Minnesota, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Purdue at Northwestern, TV: BTN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Illinois at Michigan State, TV: FS1
- 4 p.m. -- Iowa at Wisconsin, TV: FOX
Pac-12
- Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Washington at Oregon State, TV: FS1
- 3 p.m. -- Stanford at Colorado, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- USC at Arizona State, TV: ESPN or ABC
- 7 p.m. -- Washington State at Cal, TV: Pac-12 Network
American
- Thursday, 8 p.m. -- Temple at USF, TV: ESPN
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- UCF at Tulsa, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- ECU at SMU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- UConn at Cincinnati, TV: CBS Sports Network
