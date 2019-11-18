College football schedule, kickoff times, Week 14: Alabama vs. Auburn in Iron Bowl selected for SEC on CBS

The regular-season finale of the SEC on CBS will spotlight on one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football as the Iron Bowl has been selected as the final SEC on CBS Game of the Week, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium with Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler and Jamie Erdahl on the call.

Alabama will likely have to make a case for the College Football Playoff with its play on the field in the regular season, and it will definitely have to do so without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The challenge for Mac Jones and the Tide will be to leave a lasting impression with the CFP Selection Committee against Auburn, which will be looking to play spoiler to those playoff hopes.

Beating a quality opponent like Auburn on the road with Jones in at quarterback for Tagovailoa might help make the case that the Tide belong as one of the four best teams in the country. But when splitting hairs among the one-loss teams, the way that potential win looks will be a factor in the discussion for the committee. That makes every score and even every snap matter in the biggest way, and the entire college football world will be tuned in to see how the post-Tua world looks for the Tide.

Other action from around the country in Week 14 includes Ohio State at Michigan, Wisconsin at Minnesota, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State and more rivalry games.