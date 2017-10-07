College football schedule, odds, Week 6 picks: The best top 25 games today

The college football landscape could look completely different by the time Week 6 is in the books. Despite the fact that most of Saturday's games feature large spreads, the potential for upsets certainly exists as some rivalries and division showdowns take center stage.

Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every top 25 game -- against the spread -- ahead of Saturday's slate. Check out their picks from the week's top games below, and be sure to see the entire slate of top 25 picks for Week 6.

No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (-14.5) at Northwestern Wildcats : The Wildcats have been an impressive program over the last few years, particularly how they've played against to competition, but 2017 has not exactly been their best season. A 41-17 whipping at Duke Blue Devils in Week 2 told us what we need to know about this team, and even though Northwestern hung tough with Wisconsin Badgers a week ago, Penn State is a different animal. The Nittany Lions are a two-touchdown favorite on Saturday and should be able to pull away late if all goes according to plan. -- Adam Silverstein

LSU Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators (-3.5): After all that went down last year, including the league office being referred to as a "joke" by LSU administration and athletic director Joe Alleva perpetuating a ridiculous notion -- at least internally -- that Florida might be trying to duck LSU, this game means a lot to a Florida fan base that doesn't just want to see a win but a blowout. Luckily for them, the Tigers are in perfect blowout position. Davis and Lamical Perine will punish the Tiger front seven, Franks will hit several deep shots and the Gators will win by double digits. -- Barrett Sallee

No. 13 Miami (-2.5) at Florida State Seminoles : Miami is good enough to beat Florida State and has looked like the better team, but will they get it done? Everyone in the football office at Florida State has a tough task ahead to keep this group locked in after seeing national title hopes dashed in the first month of the season, but there shouldn't be much motivating needed for Miami week. I'm expecting a low-scoring game that will highlight these two great defenses, taking the home underdog to deliver its most inspired performance of the season. -- Chip Patterson

No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (-14.5): West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen doesn't get enough credit for how he adapts his offense. This is true over time (see: the Mountaineers power run version of the Air Raid) and in-season. With an extra week to prepare, Holgorsen undoubtedly has some new looks up his sleeve for this game. Because of that, this game should be closer than Vegas pegs it. However, the run defense is a concern and Anderson has excellent patience and vision. TCU should ride him closer to the 26 carries he had against Oklahoma State Cowboys . -- Ben Kercheval

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (-26.5) at Texas A&M Aggies : Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban called the Aggies "the strongest team I've played all around" this year, and -- with apologizes to Florida State -- that might be true. The multi-dimensional rushing attack will put stress on Alabama's edge defenders, tempo will stress its depth and, if Mond hits a home run or two early, could put real pressure on the Tide for the first time all year. Not enough to spring an upset, though. This game will be close for the first two or three quarters before Alabama forces a mistake or two from Mond and pulls away for a comfortable win -- but not a cover. -- Barrett Sallee

No. 11 Washington State Cougars (-2.5) at Oregon Ducks : If I'm being completely honest, I'm not entirely sold on the Cougars just yet. I think they're a good team and that their win over Southern California Trojans was impressive, but I don't buy Washington State being one of the 11 best teams in the country right now. All of that said, I have a hard time going against it in this game considering all the question marks the Ducks are dealing with on offense. If you're going to make a pick in this game, I don't see how you can go any other way. -- Tom Fornelli