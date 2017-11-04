College football schedule, picks, odds, lines for Week 10: The best top 25 games today

The college football landscape could look completely different by the time Week 10 is in the books. The potential for upsets certainly exists as some rivalries and division showdowns take center stage throughout the day Saturday with some of the biggest games of the season to this point.

Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every top 25 game -- against the spread -- ahead of Saturday's slate. Check out their picks from the week's top games below and be sure to see the entire slate of top 25 picks for Week 10. Also check out our SportsLine projection model, which predicts the score of every game on the slate.

All times Eastern

No. 7 Penn State (-10) at No. 24 Michigan State -- Noon, FOX: It's a pretty simple equation for me here. Michigan State's defense has been good, but its offense isn't reliable. The Spartans are averaging only 21.8 points per game in Big Ten play this season, and that includes the 31 points it scored in triple-overtime last week. If Michigan State can't score points against average Big Ten teams, I don't have a lot of faith in its ability to put them up on Penn State. And while Michigan State's defense has been good, it's not the same kind of elite defense we saw a few years ago, so Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley are going to find room to operate. I like Penn State big here. -- Tom Fornelli

No. 4 Clemson (-7.5) at No. 20 NC State -- 3:30 p.m., ABC: NC State has the best collection of skill position talent that Clemson has faced thus far in 2017, and yes that includes the likes of Auburn, Virginia Tech and Louisville. With Nyheim Hines cleared to play at full speed, it's difficult to see N.C. State not being able to stand toe-to-toe with the Tigers in front of a rowdy home crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium. -- Chip Patterson

No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 11 Oklahoma State (-3.5) -- 4 p.m., FS1: It's not often that you see the Sooners as underdogs in this game. Even Mayfield was incredulous. This game hasn't been particularly close in recent years, either. Seven of the last 10 have been decided by at least nine points and six have been by double digits. However, two of the last five have gone into overtime. The Cowboys have arguably the best offense in college football, but the Sooners can score, too. This one may come down to which offense has the ball last. -- Ben Kercheval

No. 19 LSU at No. 2 Alabama (-21) -- 8 p.m., CBS: Give me the Crimson Tide. The defense will limit Guice's impact on the ground, although I do expect him to have a little more success than former Tigers Leonard Fournette did against Alabama because of the scheme change and more misdirection in the backfield. This will play out like a heavyweight boxing match. The two teams will feel each other out for a while, throw a few haymakers that land, but neither will pull away in the first half. In the second, you'll see Alabama's defense tighten up, the running game wear LSU down and allow the Crimson Tide to pull away late...but not enough to cover. -- Barrett Sallee

No. 13 Virginia Tech (-2.5) at No. 10 Miami -- 8 p.m., ABC: This feels like a game where Miami tight end Chris Herndon IV could end up being a difference-maker. When you break down both teams and look for matchup advantages, there are a lot of stalemates on the board -- the under is the play, if you're really looking for one in this game -- but I'm not sure the Hokies will have a good plan to shut down the rangy senior from Georgia in the midst of a breakout year. Still, my pick is going to be with the better quarterback and I think Virginia Tech is in a better position with Jackson than Miami with Rosier in the closing minutes of what I expect to be a close and low-scoring game. -- Chip Patterson