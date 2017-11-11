College football schedule, picks, odds, lines for Week 11: The best top 25 games today

The college football landscape could look completely different by the time Week 11 is in the books. The potential for upsets certainly exists as some rivalries and division showdowns take center stage throughout the day Saturday with some of the biggest games of the season to this point.

Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every top 25 game -- against the spread -- ahead of Saturday's slate. Check out their picks from the week's top games below and be sure to see the entire slate of top 25 picks for Week 11. Also check out our SportsLine projection model, which predicts the score of every game on the slate.

All times Eastern

No. 12 Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State (-14.5) -- Noon on FOX: Believe me, if you want to take Michigan State and the points here, I can't blame you. Logically, it's the safest position to take, as win or lose, the average margin of victory in any Spartans game this season is 9.33 points. That number shrinks in Big Ten play down to 5.5 points, so taking the Spartans makes all the sense in the world. I'm still going to take Ohio State, though. Just call it a gut feeling, but I think that after last week's embarrassment, the Buckeyes are going to come out and play their best game of the season on Saturday. -- Tom Fornelli

No. 1 Georgia (-2.5) at No. 10 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: This comes down to one simple question: Do you trust Gus Malzahn in big games? I don't. Not after he coached scared in the Tigers' two losses this year and hasn't beaten his rivals since 2013 despite being in the College Football Playoff/BCS hunt in four of the last five Novembers. It'll be close, Auburn will force Jake Fromm to do more with his arm than he has at any point in his career, and he will come through for the unblemished Bulldogs -- with a little help from some predictably bizarre second half play-calling from Malzahn. -- Barrett Sallee

No. 2 Alabama (-14.5) at No. 16 Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN: Alabama totally bottled up Nick Fitzgerald in this game last year, holding him to 15 net rushing yards on 11 attempts and just 145 passing yards with a 30 percent completion rate. Statistically, it was his worst performance of the season and even though Alabama will be banged up at key positions to stop the run-pass option, it's tough to see Fitzgerald's fortunes taking a dramatic swing in the other direction. The cowbells will be clanging, but something tells me Alabama keeps them from having too much to celebrate by scoring early and making the Bulldogs one-dimensional in a grinding 31-10 type of win. -- Chip Patterson

No. 3 Notre Dame (-3.5) at No. 7 Miami -- 8 p.m. on ABC: I have no good read on this game. I think it's going to be wild, involve at least four combined turnovers -- get ready for the turnover chain! -- and probably be decided in the fourth quarter. Miami's defense is playing at another level, but I think the side in this game that's been undervalued is Notre Dame's defense. That group has players like Nyles Morgan and Drue Tranquill that have been in huge games for years, and this stage will be nothing new. The Irish have played well on defense under the direction of Mike Elko, and if they match Miami's intensity, get stops and keep putting the ball back in the hands of Brandon Wimbush and Josh Adams, I think Notre Dame will eventually wear Miami down and escape with a win and their playoff hopes intact. -- Chip Patterson

No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (-7.5) -- 8 p.m. on FOX: As mentioned above, every game in this series since TCU joined the Big 12 has been decided by single digits. Given that these are two of the best teams in the conference and could very well meet again in the title game next month, it stands to reason this one could follow a similar pattern. The Frogs have also been excellent against the spread on the road save for the loss against Iowa State. But hey, the Sooners know how that feels, right? -- Ben Kercheval