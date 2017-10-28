College football schedule, picks, odds, lines for Week 9: The best top 25 games today

The college football landscape could look completely different by the time Week 9 is in the books. The potential for upsets certainly exists as some rivalries and division showdowns take center stage, particularly Saturday afternoon with some of the biggest games of the season to this point.

Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every top 25 game -- against the spread -- ahead of Saturday's slate. Check out their picks from the week's top games below and be sure to see the entire slate of top 25 picks for Week 9. Also check out our SportsLine projection model, which predicts the score of every game on the slate.

All times Eastern

No. 11 Oklahoma State (-7.5) at No. 22 West Virginia -- Noon, ABC: This is one of the lines I warned against taking when it was first released. You never really know what you're going to get out of the Mountaineers, but the trend seems to be that, for better or worse, they play to the level of the competition. West Virginia is 1-1 ATS when going into a game as an underdog (vs. Virginia Tech and TCU), but it's also been in a position to win both. Since Oklahoma State has looked mortal in conference play, the 'Eers should have enough offense to at least cover. -- Ben Kercheval

No. 2 Penn State at No. 6 Ohio State (-5.5) -- 3:30 p.m., FOX: There are so many ways this game can go, but in the end, I believe the most likely outcome is a lower-scoring, tight-knit affair. So when that's the case, it's hard to pass up the 5.5 points Vegas is giving the Nittany Lions here. I also believe Penn State has the better defense, and we've seen this season that Ohio State's secondary has trouble with bigger receivers. Well, there aren't many teams in the country with more size across the board than Penn State has at receiver and tight end. That will be a problem for Ohio State. -- Tom Fornelli

No. 3 Georgia (-14.5) vs. Florida -- 3:30 p.m., CBS: Forget about Georgia's history of ineptitude in this rivalry. Those were different Georgia teams that lacked that killer instinct that this team clearly possesses. Against lesser competition, the Bulldogs have dominated this year. They'll get into the face of Franks, force several mistakes and true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will play smart en route to a big Bulldogs victory that will further solidify them as a true national title contender. -- Barrett Sallee

No. 14 NC State at No. 9 Notre Dame (-7.5) -- 3:30 p.m., NBC: I love this spot for NC State. Notre Dame is riding high off its dismantling of USC and the Wolfpack have had extra time to prepare for the toughest test of the season. The Irish pushed USC around in the trenches, making the Trojans look soft. I don't think NC State will respond in the same way. Not only are they healthier along their defensive front, but the Wolfpack are actually executing at a higher level on offense than the Trojans have been in recent weeks. Notre Dame is the better team, but I like NC State to cover this spread and threaten to win. -- Chip Patterson

No. 4 TCU (-6.5) at No. 25 Iowa State -- 3:30 p.m., ABC: Both of these teams have done well against the number this year. TCU is 5-2 ATS, while Iowa State is 5-1-1, but I've been impressed by the Cyclones at home this year. Also, TCU just hasn't been as great on a grass surface. The Frogs are 2-10 ATS in their past 12 on grass. Iowa State, meanwhile, is 10-2 ATS in its past 12 on a natural turf, and also 8-2 ATS in their past 10 at Jack Trice. I don't know if the Cyclones pull off another upset, but they're going to hang in this game. -- Tom Fornelli