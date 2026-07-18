College football schedule rankings: Texas Tech, Miami slates among Power Four's 10 easiest in 2026

Schedule strength is one of the most underrated separator points in the College Football Playoff race, and in 2026, several Power Four programs were handed a well-lit runway instead of a gauntlet.

That matters in the expanded playoff era, where 10 wins keep you in the conversation, and one extra loss can change everything in November. Not every contender is facing the same weekly strain; several in the ACC and Big 12 have favorable paths.

In the SEC and Big Ten, many are staring at daunting road trips, rivalry landmines and ranked matchups stacked on top of each other. Others have a path built for survival -- manageable conference draws, favorable home slates and just enough brand-name games to impress the committee without wrecking the résumé.

Ranking college football's toughest schedule stretches of 2026: Big Ten, SEC teams face brutal CFP paths Brad Crawford

These are the schedules coaches privately celebrate, and fan bases should circle immediately. In a sport where margins are thinner than ever, the right draw can turn a good team into a playoff team.

10. Penn State

Schedule: Marshall, at Temple, Buffalo, Wisconsin, at Northwestern, USC, at Michigan, Purdue, at Washington, Minnesota, Rutgers, at Maryland

Number of ranked opponents in post-spring top 25: 3

Why it's favorable: A nine-win first season for Matt Campbell without beating a single ranked opponent? It's possible, if not likely, for the Nittany Lions. For a first-year reset, this slate is conducive to success by Big Ten standards. The Nittany Lions avoid Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana this fall. USC and Wisconsin come to Beaver Stadium, where Penn State is nearly unbeatable when good. The road trips aren't painless, but there's no impossible stretch here. This matters when Campbell is installing a new culture and offensive structure, and likely leaning on quarterback Rocco Becht to stabilize the transition. For a roster talented enough to win immediately, Penn State's schedule gives Campbell something every new coach welcomes: confidence.

9. Houston

Schedule: Oregon State, Southern, at Texas Tech, at Georgia Southern, UCF, at Kansas State, Oklahoma State, at Utah, Cincinnati, at Colorado, at West Virginia, Baylor

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 2

Why it's favorable: After a 10-win season under Willie Fritz, the Cougars have arrived, and they're going to get every opposing team's best shot this fall as one of the Big 12's perceived better teams. If Houston takes out reigning league champion Texas Tech in September, the Cougars become the new frontrunner. The rest of the slate isn't all that challenging outside of the road game against Utah. The Utes rarely lose at home, and at that junction, both of these teams should be ranked inside the top 20. Not having to deal with BYU during the regular season is a blessing.

8. SMU

Schedule: at Florida State, UC Davis, at Louisville, Missouri State, Boston College, Virginia, California, at Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, at Notre Dame, at Stanford

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 1

Why it's favorable: Part of the reason we've installed the Mustangs as a preseason playoff threat from the ACC is that SMU misses Miami and Clemson during conference play. In fact, SMU's two toughest league contests come during the first three weeks of the season, which could be advantageous times to play Florida State and Louisville. There's a matchup at Notre Dame in November, but other than that one, SMU's roster will be comparative -- or better -- than every opponent the Mustangs face this fall.

7. BYU

Schedule: Utah Tech, Arizona, at Colorado, at TCU, Iowa State, Notre Dame, at UCF, Arizona State, at Utah, Baylor, at Kansas, Cincinnati

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 2

Why it's favorable: The Cougars' 2026 schedule is the kind of draw Power Four contenders beg for behind closed doors. BYU gets enough brand value to matter -- Notre Dame and Utah move the needle -- without the weekly meat grinder others are staring down. No Texas Tech. No Kansas State. No Oklahoma State. No Houston. That's a massive break inside a Big 12 race where separation could come down to one bad Saturday. The road slate is manageable, too, with Utah and TCU standing as the obvious swing games. Stack that against SEC and Big Ten contenders grinding through ranked opponents every other week, and BYU has a legitimate runway. If the Cougars are playoff-good like last season, the schedule won't get in their way.

6. Pittsburgh

Schedule: Miami (Ohio), UCF, Syracuse, Bucknell, at Virginia Tech, North Carolina, at Boston College, at Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State, at Louisville, at California

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 1

Why it's favorable: Another ACC program inside this top 10, which speaks more to the league's perceived weakness beyond its elite tier than it does to revealing another CFP contender. The Panthers likely won't get there this season, but they certainly have a schedule that could put them in position if they're able to beat Virginia Tech and Miami on the road before November. Pittsburgh added 16 transfers this offseason to plug holes in the roster and bring back stars in quarterback Mason Heintschel and running back Ja'Kyrian Turner. Most starters are gone defensively, however, and that may present issues.

5. Miami

Schedule: at Stanford, Florida A&M, at Wake Forest, Central Michigan, at Clemson, Florida State, Pittsburgh, at North Carolina, at Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 2

Why it's favorable: The ACC draw for the Hurricanes is extremely manageable compared to what Power Four title threats endure this fall. Miami will be at least a touchdown favorite in every contest except one -- at Notre Dame -- and miss both of the ACC opponents that handed the Hurricanes losses last fall (SMU, Louisville). There are no brutal multi-game gauntlets, no cross-country traps following the opener at Stanford, and there's an open date that comes between Clemson and Florida State. For a team with Miami's talent profile, this schedule offers runway, not resistance. Win the big ones, and 11-1 or better is in play.

4. Virginia

Schedule: NC State, Norfolk State, West Virginia (Charlotte), Delaware, at Florida State, Syracuse, at SMU, Duke, at Wake Forest, California, North Carolina, at Virginia Tech

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 1

Why it's favorable: The Cavaliers' journey back to the ACC Championship Game starts with taking advantage of a schedule that's far more forgiving than a couple of the league's heavyweights. The road games against Florida State, SMU and Virginia Tech are the season-definers for a team that looks almost entirely new under Tony Elliott. Coming out of spring, Beau Pribula is the projected starter at quarterback, with Eli Holstein behind and two transfers signed to stabilize the unit. A 4-0 start for the Cavaliers is not out of the question before the strength of the ACC slate sets in. No Miami, no Louisville and no Clemson is a plus. Another appearance in Charlotte is a realistic objective rather than wishful thinking with this schedule.

3. Kansas State

Schedule: Nicholls, Washington State, Tulane, at Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, at Arizona State, at Colorado, Oklahoma State, at TCU, Arizona, at Iowa State

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 1

Why it's favorable: In a Big 12 race without a clear monster beyond Texas Tech, K-State's path under first-year coach Collin Klein and veteran playmaker Avery Johnson is about timing, health and execution. If Klein's offense hits, this schedule is good enough to make the Wildcats one of this season's potential comeback stories. The Wildcats' lone ranked opponent is Houston, and they'll miss Utah, BYU and Texas Tech. This sets up beautifully for a rebound.

2. Texas Tech

Schedule: Abilene Christian, at Oregon State, Houston, Sam Houston, at Colorado, Arizona State, at Cincinnati, Arizona, West Virginia, at Oklahoma State, at Baylor, TCU

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 1

Why it's favorable: Texas Tech spent another offseason buying itself into the Big 12 Championship conversation after winning the league last year with a program-record nine NFL Draft picks. And much to coach Joey McGuire's liking, the schedule sets up beautifully for that investment to pay dividends. Yes, losing Brendan Sorsby before he took a snap is the biggest question, but the Red Raiders have surrounded the quarterback position with one of the deepest, most talented rosters in the country thanks to an aggressive transfer portal haul. If the rebuilt roster gels early and the Red Raiders topple Houston, Texas Tech has a legitimate path to double-digit wins, a Big 12 title appearance and College Football Playoff contention.

1. NC State

Schedule: at Virginia, Richmond, at Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Louisville, Wake Forest, at Stanford, California, Duke, Syracuse, at Florida State, at North Carolina

Number of ranked opponents in top 25: 0

Why it's favorable: Among every Power Four program this season, nobody caught more breaks than NC State. The Wolfpack avoids all three of the league's teams we believe will be ranked in the preseason, and the non-conference slate should include three wins if Diego Pavia-less Vanderbilt takes a step back. With CJ Bailey returning at quarterback, NC State may possess the dark horse label heading into November if this team takes care of business inside Carter-Finley Stadium. In a season where many contenders will be tripping over brutal schedules, the Wolfpack have the closest thing college football offers to a red-carpet path to double-digit wins.