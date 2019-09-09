College football schedule: SEC on CBS doubleheader to feature four top-20 teams in Week 4

Week 4 will be a pivotal one in the 2019 college football season with the College Football Playoff picture shifted permanently by the events of that Saturday. It's going to be one of the most highly-anticipated weeks of the campaign, and the two best games of the week are going to featured in the SEC on CBS doubleheader.

No. 7 Notre Dame's trip to Athens, Georgia, to take on No. 3 Georgia was previously announced as an SEC on CBS primetime special, set for 8 p.m. ET with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call. Both the Irish and Bulldogs have gotten off to great starts that include wins against Power Five opponents, and the winner will emerge as an early contender for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia's 2017 win in South Bend, Indiana, is best remembered as a thrilling defensive battle with Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy's strip-sack of Brandon Wimbush, which was recovered by Lorenzo Carter to seal the win with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game. But the game is also notable as the first career start for then-freshman Jake Fromm, who was called into action after Jacob Eason was injured in the season opener.

The lead-in to that top-10 showdown will focus on the SEC West race with No. 8 Auburn visiting No. 16 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. It's the first of several elimination-game style challenges for those teams at the top of the division, and it's also a coaching rematch of the 2013 BCS Championship Game with Gus Malzahn and Jimbo Fisher going head-to-head. Carter Blackburn, Aaron Murray, Rick Neuheisel and John Schriffen will be on the call.

SEC on CBS coverage will be available streaming live on CBS All Access, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app with additional coverage from CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.

