College football schedule, TV times for the first three weeks of 2018 season
Start making your plans now for early September
Do you smell that? It smells like college football.
ESPN, ABC and Fox announced their starting times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday afternoon, solidifying when the top teams in the country will be play to open the 2018 season.
When will the top teams be playing? Here are the highlights (all times ET):
Thursday, Aug. 30
- UCF at UConn -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU
- Northwestern at Purdue -- 8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, Aug. 31
- Colorado vs. Colorado State (in Denver) -- 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 1
- Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (from Houston) -- Noon on ESPN
- West Virginia vs. Tennessee (from Charlotte) -- 3:30 on CBS
- Auburn vs. Washington (from Atlanta) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- Cincinnati at UCLA -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Michigan at Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC
- Alabama vs. Louisville (from Orlando) -- 8 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, Sept. 2
- Miami vs. LSU (from Arlington, Texas) -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Monday, Sept. 3
- Virginia Tech at Florida State -- 8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, Sept. 7
Saturday, Sept. 8
- Arizona at Houston -- Noon on ABC or ESPN2
- UCLA at Oklahoma -- 1 p.m. on FOX
- Memphis at Navy -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Georgia at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
- Colorado at Nebraska -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- Clemson at Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Arkansas at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Penn State at Pittsburgh -- 8 p.m. on ABC
- Tulsa at Texas -- 8 p.m. on Longhorn Network
- USC at Stanford -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX
- Michigan State at Arizona State -- 10:45 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 15
- UCF at North Carolina -- Noon on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Oklahoma at Iowa State -- Noon on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Temple at Maryland -- Noon on Big Ten Network
- LSU at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
- SMU at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Houston at Texas Tech -- 4 p.m. on FOX
- Alabama at Ole Miss -- 7 on ESPN
- Ohio State vs. TCU (in Arlington, Texas) -- 8 p.m. on ABC
- USC at Texas -- 8 p.m. on FOX
- Arizona State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
To see the entire schedule from the major networks, check out the links below
