College football schedule, TV times for the first three weeks of 2018 season

Start making your plans now for early September

Do you smell that? It smells like college football.

ESPN, ABC and Fox announced their starting times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday afternoon, solidifying when the top teams in the country will be play to open the 2018 season.

When will the top teams be playing? Here are the highlights (all times ET):

Thursday, Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 31

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sunday, Sept. 2

  • Miami vs. LSU (from Arlington, Texas) -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, Sept. 3

Friday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 15

  • UCF at North Carolina -- Noon on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Oklahoma at Iowa State -- Noon on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Temple at Maryland -- Noon on Big Ten Network
  • LSU at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
  • SMU at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Houston at Texas Tech -- 4 p.m. on FOX
  • Alabama at Ole Miss -- 7 on ESPN
  • Ohio State vs. TCU (in Arlington, Texas) -- 8 p.m. on ABC
  • USC at Texas -- 8 p.m. on FOX
  • Arizona State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

To see the entire schedule from the major networks, check out the links below

