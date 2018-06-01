College football schedule, TV times for the first three weeks of 2018 season

Do you smell that? It smells like college football.

ESPN, ABC and Fox announced their starting times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday afternoon, solidifying when the top teams in the country will be play to open the 2018 season.

When will the top teams be playing? Here are the highlights (all times ET):

Thursday, Aug. 30

UCF at UConn -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Northwestern at Purdue -- 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Aug. 31

Colorado vs. Colorado State (in Denver) -- 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sunday, Sept. 2

Miami vs. LSU (from Arlington, Texas) -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, Sept. 3

Virginia Tech at Florida State -- 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Sept. 7

TCU at SMU -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 15

UCF at North Carolina -- Noon on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oklahoma at Iowa State -- Noon on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Temple at Maryland -- Noon on Big Ten Network

LSU at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

SMU at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Houston at Texas Tech -- 4 p.m. on FOX

Alabama at Ole Miss -- 7 on ESPN

Ohio State vs. TCU (in Arlington, Texas) -- 8 p.m. on ABC

USC at Texas -- 8 p.m. on FOX

Arizona State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

