College football schedule, Week 10 kickoff times, TV info: Alabama-LSU at night
Alabama-LSU will be the second of two SEC on CBS games on Saturday, Nov. 4
The SEC on CBS will once again be on site for a primetime battle between Alabama and LSU under the lights, this year in Tuscaloosa. Week 10 is going to be a double header for the SEC on CBS, with Saturday night's Alabama-LSU game preceded by Georgia-South Carolina.
Week 10 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern, post will be updated throughout the day)
SEC
- 12 p.m. -- UMass at Mississippi State, TV: SEC Network
- 12 p.m. -- Auburn at Texas A&M, TV: ESPN
- 12 p.m. -- Florida at Missouri, TV: ESPN2
- 12 p.m. -- Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- South Carolina at Georgia, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network
- 4 p.m. -- Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Southern Miss at Tennessee, TV: SEC Network
- 8 p.m. -- LSU at Alabama, TV: CBS
ACC
- 12:20 p.m. -- Syracuse at Florida State, TV: ACC Network
- 3 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Notre Dame, TV: NBC
- 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Miami, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Clemson at NC State, TV: ABC or ESPN
Big 12
- 12 p.m. -- Baylor at Kansas, TV: Fox Sports Networks
- 12 p.m. -- Kansas State at Texas Tech, TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. -- Iowa State at West Virginia, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 4 p.m. -- Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, TV: FS1
- 7:15 p.m. -- Texas at TCU, TV: ESPN
Big Ten
- 12 p.m. -- Wisconsin at Indiana, TV: ABC
- 12 p.m. -- Illinois at Purdue, TV: Big Ten Network
- 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. -- Penn State at Michigan State, TV: TBD
- 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. -- Ohio State at Iowa, TV: TBD
- 3:30 p.m. -- Northwestern at Nebraska, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Maryland at Rutgers, TV: Big Ten Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Michigan, TV: FOX
Pac-12
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Utah, TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 10:45 p.m. -- Oregon at Washington, TV: FOX, FS1 or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 10:45 p.m. -- Stanford at Washington State, TV: FOX, FS1 or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 10:45 p.m. -- Arizona at USC, TV: FOX, FS1 or ESPN
- 5 p.m. -- Oregon State at Cal, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 9 p.m. -- Colorado at Arizona State, TV: Pac-12 Networks
American Athletic Conference
- Thursday, 8 p.m. -- Navy at Temple, TV: ESPN
- Friday, 8 p.m. -- Memphis at Tulsa, TV: ESPN2
- 12 p.m. -- East Carolina at Houston, TV:
- 3 p.m. -- Cincinnati at Tulane, TV: ESPN3
- 3:30 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. -- South Florida at UConn, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. -- UCF at SMU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
