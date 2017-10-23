College football schedule, Week 10 kickoff times, TV info: Alabama-LSU at night

The SEC on CBS will once again be on site for a primetime battle between Alabama and LSU under the lights, this year in Tuscaloosa. Week 10 is going to be a double header for the SEC on CBS, with Saturday night's Alabama-LSU game preceded by Georgia-South Carolina.

Week 10 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern, post will be updated throughout the day)

SEC

12 p.m. -- UMass at Mississippi State, TV: SEC Network



12 p.m. -- Auburn at Texas A&M, TV: ESPN



12 p.m. -- Florida at Missouri, TV: ESPN2



12 p.m. -- Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TV: ESPNU



3:30 p.m. -- South Carolina at Georgia, TV: CBS



4 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network



4 p.m. -- Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network



7:30 p.m. -- Southern Miss at Tennessee, TV: SEC Network



8 p.m. -- LSU at Alabama, TV: CBS



ACC

12:20 p.m. -- Syracuse at Florida State, TV: ACC Network



3 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Network



3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Notre Dame, TV: NBC



3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Miami, TV: ABC or ESPN



3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Clemson at NC State, TV: ABC or ESPN



Big 12

12 p.m. -- Baylor at Kansas, TV: Fox Sports Networks



12 p.m. -- Kansas State at Texas Tech, TV: FS1



3:30 p.m. -- Iowa State at West Virginia, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



4 p.m. -- Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, TV: FS1



7:15 p.m. -- Texas at TCU, TV: ESPN



Big Ten

12 p.m. -- Wisconsin at Indiana, TV: ABC



12 p.m. -- Illinois at Purdue, TV: Big Ten Network



12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. -- Penn State at Michigan State, TV: TBD



12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. -- Ohio State at Iowa, TV: TBD



3:30 p.m. -- Northwestern at Nebraska, TV: Big Ten Network



3:30 p.m. -- Maryland at Rutgers, TV: Big Ten Network



7:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Michigan, TV: FOX



Pac-12

Friday, 9:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Utah, TV: FS1



3:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 10:45 p.m. -- Oregon at Washington, TV: FOX, FS1 or ESPN



3:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 10:45 p.m. -- Stanford at Washington State, TV: FOX, FS1 or ESPN



3:30 p.m., 10 p.m. or 10:45 p.m. -- Arizona at USC, TV: FOX, FS1 or ESPN



5 p.m. -- Oregon State at Cal, TV: Pac-12 Networks



9 p.m. -- Colorado at Arizona State, TV: Pac-12 Networks



American Athletic Conference