The stretch run of the college football season has arrived as teams jockey for position within conferences and try to get bowl-eligible in Week 11.

CBS Sports Network will again have six games on the Week 11 slate, beginning with some weeknight MACtion. First up will be Western Michigan at Akron on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET), where the Broncos head on the road to try and keep pace in the MAC title game race at 4-1 in conference play. Then on Wednesday, UMass will visit Toledo (7:30 p.m.) with the Rockets likewise looking to stay in the hunt for a trip to Detroit at 4-1 in the MAC this season.

Saturday's action kicks off with James Madison traveling to UConn at 12 p.m. for an intriguing matchup, as the Dukes try to close the season strong after seeing playoff dreams vanish with a pair of recent losses. Then at 3:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee will travel to Liberty to try and knock off the Flames, who remain undefeated in Conference USA play so far in 2026.

The evening slate begins in Colorado Springs (7 p.m.), where Air Force brings the Commander-In-Chief's trophy home after beating Army and has to refocus as strong favorites against San Jose State. The nightcap takes us to Pullman (10:30 p.m.) where Washington State hosts Colorado State in a battle of teams at the bottom of the Pac-12.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 11 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Western Michigan at Akron

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Health Field -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Western Michigan -14

The Broncos head to Akron as two-touchdown favorites over the Zips and still have a path to the final MAC Championship Game in Detroit in early December. At 4-1 in conference play, Western Michigan is tied with Buffalo and Toledo for second place in the MAC, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker with Buffalo but having lost to Toledo. While they'll need help from the Rockets, all they can focus on is taking care of business, and after a 13-point win over Bowling Green a week ago, it's off to Akron to try to improve to 5-1 against a Zips squad that has yet to win in MAC play this season.

UMass at Toledo

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Toledo -14.5

The Rockets are in a similar position to Western Michigan: they're 4-1, hold the tiebreaker over the Broncos, and lost to Buffalo earlier this year. Toledo has been dynamic on offense this season and will look to continue that against a UMass team that got off to a red-hot start before cooling off in conference play. The Minutemen snapped their losing streak last week in a thriller with Ball State and will try to pull off another stunning victory in what's been their best season in years on Wednesday night in the Glass Bowl.

James Madison at UConn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: James Madison -4

After back-to-back losses derailed the Dukes' dreams of back-to-back playoff appearances, James Madison got back to winning ways by demolishing Southern Miss on the road last week. Now they'll travel up to Connecticut to face a Huskies team still trying to claw their way to bowl eligibility after getting thumped by UNC last Saturday. The 8-2 Dukes are short road favorites over the 4-5 Huskies, with the latter running out of time to get to six wins on the season.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Liberty -20.5

The Flames got off to a slow start last week but eventually pulled away for a comfortable win in Las Cruces, remaining undefeated in Conference USA this season. Now they return home to face a Middle Tennessee squad that's fresh off a shootout win over Western Kentucky and is now one win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022. Getting that this week will be a tall order for Derek Mason's Blue Raiders as they're three-touchdown underdogs on the road, but if they did pull a shocking upset, it'd be the biggest win of his tenure in Murfreesboro.

San Jose State at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -11.5

The Falcons improved to 7-2 on the season and collected the Commander-In-Chief's trophy last week in a thrilling victory at Army. Securing the CIC makes this a successful year for Tim Calhoun's bunch, but they still have business to attend to in the Mountain West. The Falcons need help, but at 3-2 in conference play, they aren't out of the championship game picture just yet. First up, they will need to refocus after beating Army and take care of a Spartans team that's 3-3 in Mountain West play following last week's win over Northern Illinois. The Spartans gave New Mexico all they could handle two weeks ago, and if Air Force is still basking in the glow of beating Army, they could get tripped up.

Colorado State at Washington State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Washington State -9.5

It's a battle of the two teams at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings in this week's nightcap, but that doesn't mean this won't be exciting. Washington State, winless in Pac-12 play so far, is more than a touchdown favorite against a Rams team that is the worst defense in college football. Colorado State allows 44.8 points per game, which is the most by more than six full points in the country. Washington State's offense is the 130th-ranked scoring offense in the nation at 19.0 points per game, but even this Cougars offense should find space to run against the Rams in what figures to be another track meet involving Colorado State.