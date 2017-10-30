College football schedule, Week 11 kickoff times, TV info: Georgia-Auburn, Canes-Irish

The college football schedule for Week 11 was announced Monday, but many fans will have to wait until Sunday to get all the details with several "six-day hold" television picks on the slate. The SEC on CBS has a doubleheader planned with Florida at South Carolina getting things started at noon ET, but the second game (either Georgia-Auburn or Alabama-Mississippi State) won't be decided until after Saturday's action.

Week 11 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon -- Arkansas at LSU, TV: ESPN



Noon -- Florida at South Carolina, TV: CBS



Noon -- UL-Lafayette at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Georgia at Auburn, TV: CBS or ESPN



3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Alabama at Mississippi State, TV: CBS or ESPN



4 p.m. -- Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network



7 p.m. -- New Mexico at Texas A&M, TV: ESPNU



7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at Missouri, TV: SEC Network



ACC

Thursday, 8 p.m. -- North Carolina at Pitt, TV: ESPN



Noon -- Duke at Army, TV: CBS Sports Network



TBD -- NC State at Boston College, six-day hold



TBD -- Florida State at Clemson, six-day hold



TBD -- Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, six-day hold



TBD -- Virginia at Louisville, six-day hold



TBD -- Notre Dame at Miami, six-day hold



TBD -- Wake Forest at Syracuse, six-day hold



Big Ten

Noon -- Michigan State at Ohio State, TV: FOX



Noon -- Rutgers at Penn State, TV: Big Ten Network



Noon -- Nebraska at Minnesota, TV: FS1



Noon -- Indiana at Illinois, TV: Big Ten Network



3:30 p.m. -- Iowa at Wisconsin, TV: ABC, ESPN2 or ESPNU



3:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Maryland, TV: Big Ten Network



7 p.m. -- Purdue at Northwestern, TV: ESPN2



Big 12

Noon -- Texas Tech at Baylor, TV: Regional Sports Networks



3:30 p.m. -- West Virginia at Kansas State, TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU



6 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas, TV: Longhorn Network



TBD -- TCU at Oklahoma



TBD -- Oklahoma State at Iowa State



Pac-12

Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Washington at Stanford, TV: ESPN



4 p.m. -- USC at Colorado, TV: FOX



5:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Utah, TV: Pac-12 Networks



9:30 p.m. -- Arizona State at UCLA, TV: Pac-12 Networks



10 p.m. -- Oregon Stat ate Arizona, TV: ESPN2



American Athletic Conference