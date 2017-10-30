College football schedule, Week 11 kickoff times, TV info: Georgia-Auburn, Canes-Irish

The kickoff times and TV info for Week 11 in college football

The college football schedule for Week 11 was announced Monday, but many fans will have to wait until Sunday to get all the details with several "six-day hold" television picks on the slate. The SEC on CBS has a doubleheader planned with Florida at South Carolina getting things started at noon ET, but the second game (either Georgia-Auburn or Alabama-Mississippi State) won't be decided until after Saturday's action. 

Week 11 kickoff times, TV info 

(All times Eastern)

SEC 

  • Noon -- Arkansas at LSU, TV: ESPN
  • Noon -- Florida at South Carolina, TV: CBS
  • Noon -- UL-Lafayette at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network 
  • 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Georgia at Auburn, TV: CBS or ESPN
  • 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Alabama at Mississippi State, TV: CBS or ESPN
  • 4 p.m. -- Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network 
  • 7 p.m. -- New Mexico at Texas A&M, TV: ESPNU
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at Missouri, TV: SEC Network

ACC

  • Thursday, 8 p.m. -- North Carolina at Pitt, TV: ESPN
  • Noon -- Duke at Army, TV: CBS Sports Network 
  • TBD -- NC State at Boston College, six-day hold
  • TBD -- Florida State at Clemson, six-day hold
  • TBD -- Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, six-day hold
  • TBD -- Virginia at Louisville, six-day hold
  • TBD -- Notre Dame at Miami, six-day hold
  • TBD -- Wake Forest at Syracuse, six-day hold

Big Ten

  • Noon -- Michigan State at Ohio State, TV: FOX 
  • Noon -- Rutgers at Penn State, TV: Big Ten Network
  • Noon -- Nebraska at Minnesota, TV: FS1
  • Noon -- Indiana at Illinois, TV: Big Ten Network
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Iowa at Wisconsin, TV: ABC, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Maryland, TV: Big Ten Network
  • 7 p.m. -- Purdue at Northwestern, TV: ESPN2

Big 12 

  • Noon -- Texas Tech at Baylor, TV: Regional Sports Networks 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- West Virginia at Kansas State, TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 6 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas, TV: Longhorn Network
  • TBD -- TCU at Oklahoma
  • TBD -- Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Pac-12 

  • Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Washington at Stanford, TV: ESPN
  • 4 p.m. -- USC at Colorado, TV: FOX
  • 5:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Utah, TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • 9:30 p.m. -- Arizona State at UCLA, TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • 10 p.m. -- Oregon Stat ate Arizona, TV: ESPN2 

American Athletic Conference

  • Friday, 7 p.m. -- Temple at Cincinnati, TV: ESPN2
  • Noon -- UConn at UCF, TV: ESPNU
  • 3:30 p.m. -- SMU at Navy, TV: CBS Sports Network
  • 7 p.m. -- Tulane at East Carolina, TV: CBS Sports Network
