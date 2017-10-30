College football schedule, Week 11 kickoff times, TV info: Georgia-Auburn, Canes-Irish
The kickoff times and TV info for Week 11 in college football
The college football schedule for Week 11 was announced Monday, but many fans will have to wait until Sunday to get all the details with several "six-day hold" television picks on the slate. The SEC on CBS has a doubleheader planned with Florida at South Carolina getting things started at noon ET, but the second game (either Georgia-Auburn or Alabama-Mississippi State) won't be decided until after Saturday's action.
Week 11 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Arkansas at LSU, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Florida at South Carolina, TV: CBS
- Noon -- UL-Lafayette at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Georgia at Auburn, TV: CBS or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Alabama at Mississippi State, TV: CBS or ESPN
- 4 p.m. -- Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- New Mexico at Texas A&M, TV: ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at Missouri, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- Thursday, 8 p.m. -- North Carolina at Pitt, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Duke at Army, TV: CBS Sports Network
- TBD -- NC State at Boston College, six-day hold
- TBD -- Florida State at Clemson, six-day hold
- TBD -- Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, six-day hold
- TBD -- Virginia at Louisville, six-day hold
- TBD -- Notre Dame at Miami, six-day hold
- TBD -- Wake Forest at Syracuse, six-day hold
Big Ten
- Noon -- Michigan State at Ohio State, TV: FOX
- Noon -- Rutgers at Penn State, TV: Big Ten Network
- Noon -- Nebraska at Minnesota, TV: FS1
- Noon -- Indiana at Illinois, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Iowa at Wisconsin, TV: ABC, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Maryland, TV: Big Ten Network
- 7 p.m. -- Purdue at Northwestern, TV: ESPN2
Big 12
- Noon -- Texas Tech at Baylor, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 3:30 p.m. -- West Virginia at Kansas State, TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 6 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas, TV: Longhorn Network
- TBD -- TCU at Oklahoma
- TBD -- Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Pac-12
- Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Washington at Stanford, TV: ESPN
- 4 p.m. -- USC at Colorado, TV: FOX
- 5:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Utah, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 9:30 p.m. -- Arizona State at UCLA, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 10 p.m. -- Oregon Stat ate Arizona, TV: ESPN2
American Athletic Conference
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- Temple at Cincinnati, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- UConn at UCF, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- SMU at Navy, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- Tulane at East Carolina, TV: CBS Sports Network
-
LOOK: OU, OSU 'stop opioids' sticker
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are teaming up to bring awareness to the state's opioid crisis
-
Spurrier says Gator offense is 'so bad'
The 'Head Ball Coach' is never shy about stating his opinion
-
Coaches trying to avoid playoff hype
Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley are two coaches who will be ignoring the playoff rankings
-
Power Rankings: Georgia is now on top
An epic beatdown of the Gators vaults the Bulldogs to the top spot in Dennis Dodd's rankin...
-
CBS Sports 130: Buckeyes, Irish climb
Ohio State would be playoff bound while Georgia slides up to No. 2
-
High school officials leave post-protest
Anthony Lunardelli and his son left the field while yelling at the protesting team
Add a Comment