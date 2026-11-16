Week 12 of the 2026 college football season kicks off on Tuesday night with more MACtion, as the race for the MAC Championship position heats up across the country.

CBS Sports Network's slate of games for Week 12 begins with Ball State traveling to Ohio (7 p.m. ET), where the Bobcats are looking to shake off their first MAC loss of the season and stay in the hunt for a trip to Detroit. On Wednesday night (7 p.m.), it'll be Akron traveling to UMass with the Zips desperate to get their first win of the season in conference play, while the Minutemen can get bowl-eligible for the first time in program history.

On Saturday, a quadruple-header begins in West Point (12 p.m.) when Army hosts East Carolina in a battle of 4-2 teams in the American, where the winner keeps hope alive of a conference title game appearance. We'll stay in the Northeast for Old Dominion's trip up to UConn (3:30 p.m.), where the Huskies will look to get bowl-eligible.

The night slate starts with UNLV traveling to San Jose State (7 p.m.) fresh off an upset of New Mexico to create some Mountain West chaos. The Pac-12 takes center stage for the nightcap in Corvallis (10:30 p.m.), where Oregon State tries to bounce back from a close call against Boise State by welcoming in Utah State.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 12 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Ball State at Ohio

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Ohio -11.5

The Bobcats were in control of their own destiny in the MAC, but after a stunning loss to Miami (Ohio) last week, they find themselves in a four-way tie for first in the MAC. The first order of business for Ohio is to win their final two games to give themselves a chance at making it to Detroit for the final MAC title game. Their quest to do so begins as healthy home favorites over a Ball State team coming off back-to-back losses to UMass and Buffalo.

Akron at UMass

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UMass -3.5

This might not have conference title game implications, but this is a huge game for UMass. The Minutemen have never been to a bowl game in program history and haven't won more than five games at the FBS level since 1901. At 5-5, they have their chance to make program history with a 1-9 Akron team coming to town that has lost every game at the FBS level this season -- and only two of those were even one-score games. The Zips are a great opportunity for UMass, but Akron will also see this game as a chance to avoid a goose egg in conference play.

East Carolina at Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -5.5

Army has had a week to review what went wrong against Air Force, and will be looking to take out a little frustration at home against East Carolina. Both the Pirates and Black Knights are 4-2 in American play this season, and a win for ECU leaves the door ajar for a title game appearance. The Pirates have been grinding out low-scoring wins of late, having won three in a row despite failing to score more than 20 points in any of those games. Army, meanwhile, can get bowl-eligible with a win as they look to close the year with a flourish.

Old Dominion at UConn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UConn -13.5

The Huskies demolished James Madison this weekend at home and will look to make it back-to-back wins over Sun Belt teams from the state of Virginia. If UConn is successful, they will become bowl-eligible in Jason Candle's first season in Storrs and feel good about the program's trajectory. Old Dominion snapped a three-game losing streak last week by beating Coastal Carolina, and while the year hasn't gone according to plan for the Monarchs, they can play spoiler to the Huskies' bowl plans and build some positivity heading into 2027.

UNLV at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -7

The Rebels picked up one of the biggest wins of the year in the Group of Six last week when they took down New Mexico on the road to shake up the G6 playoff race. Jackson Arnold's fourth-quarter surge kept UNLV's slim hopes of a Mountain West title game berth alive, but now Dan Mullen's squad needs to refocus ahead of another road trip, this time heading west to face San Jose State. The Spartans, meanwhile, are 5-6 and trying to get to bowl eligibility -- while playing a rare 13-game schedule this season.

Utah State at Oregon State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Oregon State -9.5

The final game of the night will come live from Corvallis, where one of this season's most exciting teams, Oregon State, hosts Utah State for a little Pac-12 After Dark. The Beavers lost a track meet to Boise State last week that could've thrown the Group of Six playoff race into chaos, and now have to lock in to face a Utah State team that's looked much improved in the second half of the season. A win on Saturday night would get Oregon State to six wins and bowl-eligible, while Utah State needs a win to keep their hopes alive of making it to bowl season.