College football schedule, Week 12: Games to watch on Saturday, TV, kickoff times

Nothing in life is free. Somehow, some way, the universe is going to figure out a way to get what you owe it.

This is the week the universe comes to collect.

We've had a couple of spectacular weeks of college football action, and this week, well, there will be games played. I can positively state that as a fact.

Make-or-break game

No. 24 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin, Fox, Noon: It's the only game this week between ranked opponents, and it's a very important game for Wisconsin. Even after both Georgia and Notre Dame lost last week, the Badgers were only able to move up to No. 5 following a win over an Iowa team that was ranked in the top 20 last week. Now the Badgers have a Michigan team that won't be ranked if they beat it, but still carries some cache with the selection committee because it is Michigan.

I mean, I think it does because I have no idea why it would be ranked otherwise.

Anyway, this is a huge game for Wisconsin because it needs to remain undefeated, and it needs to get to the Big Ten title game and get another win over Ohio State. As for Michigan, it's crazy, and it isn't likely by any means, but the Wolverines are alive in the Big Ten right now. Still having an outside shot at a Big Ten title also means the Wolverines have an outside shot at a playoff berth.

Maintain your position games

Virginia at No. 3 Miami, ABC, Noon: It's really important that the Hurricanes don't put the cart ahead of the horse these next two weeks. Yes, it is destined to play Clemson in the ACC championship, and the winner of that game is a near lock to make the playoff, but Miami needs to win against Virginia before it can do any of that. And this Cavaliers team isn't the same pushover we've grown accustomed to in recent years. These Cavs would love to ruin Miami's season.

No. 12 TCU at Texas Tech, FS1, Noon: The Horned Frogs are coming off a loss to Oklahoma, and they want revenge against the Sooners. To do that, they'll have to beat Texas Tech first, and an early kickoff in Lubbock could be problematic. The Red Raiders are no easy win.

No. 16 Mississippi State at Arkansas, CBS, Noon: Mississippi State's SEC title and playoff hopes are dead. Still, the Bulldogs are important to the SEC's playoff contenders. Alabama, Auburn and Georgia all have a win against the Bulldogs, so it's important for them that Mississippi State continues to win and stays ranked. The closer the Bulldogs get to the top 10, the closer the SEC gets to two playoff teams.

Kentucky at No. 7 Georgia, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs fell six spots after losing to Auburn by 23, but they're still in control of their fate at this point. If they win out, whether they're facing Alabama or Auburn in Atlanta, they have a great chance of being selected for the playoff. But this isn't your typical Kentucky team that Georgia needs to get through. While so many SEC East teams have fallen off a cliff, Kentucky's been there to take advantage, entering this game with a 7-3 record.

Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame, NBC, 3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame can't let Miami beat it two weeks in a row, and I can think of few things less enjoyable than having to play an option team the week after you just got embarrassed in a spotlight game. Navy is a pain in the butt, and although this is a game Notre Dame should win, there are no guarantees here.

Kansas State at No. 13 Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State can still get to the Big 12 title game. It needs to win out, and it needs TCU to drop one of its final two games. But fall asleep against Kansas State, and you'll be spending a few days in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl.

UCLA at No. 11 USC, ABC, 8 p.m.: This is still one of the most pleasing games to watch just because the uniforms go so well together on a football field. Unfortunately, the uniforms might be prettier than the game, as UCLA hasn't been good this year. Still, it's a rivalry game, and things can go awry from time to time. As for USC, it still has a playoff pulse, but it can't get tripped up by the Bruins.

"Don't do anything stupid" games