College football schedule, Week 12 kickoff times: Georgia-Auburn, Florida-Missouri picked for SEC on CBS
Week 12 features a SEC on CBS doubleheader highlighted by Georgia at Auburn
After taking down No. 10 Florida, the newly-minted No. 6 Georgia will be back in the SEC on CBS spotlight in Week 12 when it hits the road to face No. 12 Auburn. The Bulldogs took control of the SEC East with its win against the Gators, but if they are going to remain in the College Football Playoff picture, there is no room for error even in a tough spot like Jordan-Hare Stadium.
But that's not all as Week 12 brings a doubleheader for the SEC on CBS. Georgia at Auburn will be in the usual 3:30 p.m. ET slot, preceded by No. 10 Florida at Missouri at noon ET. Other SEC games of note include No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama on the road with the Tigers facing Ole Miss and the Tide at Mississippi State.
Other top 25 action around the country in Week 12 includes No. 4 Clemson hosting No. 22 Wake Forest, a massive Big 12 game with No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 11 Baylor the in-state battle of No. 14 Michigan and Michigan State.
Check out kickoff times and TV information from around the country below (all times ET):
SEC
- Noon -- Florida at Missouri, TV: CBS
- Noon -- Alabama at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia at Auburn, TV: CBS
- 3:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- LSU at Ole Miss, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- South Carolina at Texas A&M, TV: SEC Network
