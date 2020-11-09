Texas A&M will continue its push for inclusion in the College Football Playoff race in a high-profile SEC West matchup against Ole Miss that has been picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week for Week 12.

The Nov. 21 date in College Station will be an opportunity for the Aggies to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee just days after releasing the first batch of rankings for 2020. Texas A&M is in a tough position in the SEC championship race due to its head-to-head loss to Alabama, but with a win over Florida on its resume, there is going to be plenty of debate as to where the one-loss Aggies stand against the best teams in the country over the coming weeks.

Of course, that assumes Texas A&M will be able to make it in and out of Knoxville this weekend with a win against Tennessee. As of Monday, the Aggies are listed as 12-point favorites in the game.

Other notable action from around the SEC in Week 12 includes Alabama hosting Kentucky, Florida on the road at Vanderbilt and a pair of interesting cross-division showdowns with Mississippi State at Georgia and Tennessee traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium to play Auburn.

Check out the full slate of SEC games for Week 12 with kickoff time and TV info below.

SEC