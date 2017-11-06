College football schedule, Week 12 kickoff times, TV info: Georgia to host SEC on CBS

Week 12 has many SEC teams playing non-conference games as a lead up to rivalry week, but Georgia, the No. 1 team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be wrapping up its regular season conference schedule in Athens against Kentucky in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS).

Even though the Bulldogs have locked up a spot in the SEC Championship Game as champions of the SEC East, the national spotlight will be a good opportunity to add to its playoff profile after what's expected to be a close and competitive game this weekend at Auburn.

Week 12 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern, post will updated as announcements are made during the day)

SEC

Noon -- UL-Monroe at Auburn, TV: ESPN2



Noon -- Mercer at Alabama, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Georgia, TV: CBS



4 p.m. -- UAB at Florida, TV: SEC Network



4 p.m. -- Wofford at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network



7:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network



12 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Arkansas, TV: CBS, ESPN or ESPN2



12 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Ole Miss, TV: CBS, ESPN or ESPN2



ACC