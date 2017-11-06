College football schedule, Week 12 kickoff times, TV info: Georgia to host SEC on CBS
The kickoff times and TV information for the big Week 12 games in college football
Week 12 has many SEC teams playing non-conference games as a lead up to rivalry week, but Georgia, the No. 1 team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be wrapping up its regular season conference schedule in Athens against Kentucky in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS).
Even though the Bulldogs have locked up a spot in the SEC Championship Game as champions of the SEC East, the national spotlight will be a good opportunity to add to its playoff profile after what's expected to be a close and competitive game this weekend at Auburn.
Week 12 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern, post will updated as announcements are made during the day)
SEC
- Noon -- UL-Monroe at Auburn, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- Mercer at Alabama, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Georgia, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- UAB at Florida, TV: SEC Network
- 4 p.m. -- Wofford at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 12 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Arkansas, TV: CBS, ESPN or ESPN2
- 12 p.m. or 7 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Ole Miss, TV: CBS, ESPN or ESPN2
ACC
- 12 p.m. -- Virginia at Miami, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 12 p.m. -- Delaware State at Florida State, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 12:20 p.m. -- Pitt at Virginia Tech, TV: ACC Network
- 12:20 p.m. -- The Citadel at Clemson, TV: ACC Network
- 3 p.m. -- Western Carolina at North Carolina, TV: ACC Network Extra
- 3:30 p.m. -- Syracuse at Louisville, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Duke, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 7:30 p.m. -- NC State at Wake Forest, TV: ESPNU
