The 2026 college football regular season comes to an end this weekend, and CBS Sports Network will carry five games on Friday and Saturday to close out the year.

Up first will be some Friday afternoon MACtion as Buffalo travels to Akron (12 p.m. ET), where the Bulls can punch their ticket to the final MAC title game in Detroit if they can take care of business on the road against an Akron team that got its first conference win last week. Then we'll head to the West Coast, where San Jose State hosts North Dakota State (3:30 p.m.) in a Mountain West clash, with the Bison needing a win themselves to clinch a trip to the title game.

Saturday's triple-header returns to the MAC for Central Michigan's trip to Ball State (12 p.m.), where the Chippewas are trying to get bowl-eligible. That will be followed by Jacksonville State visiting Delaware (3:30 p.m.) in a battle of two of C-USA's best teams, with the Gamecocks having already clinched a spot in a third-straight conference title game. The nightcap will take us to Las Vegas, where the Fremont Cannon is on the line between Nevada and UNLV (9 p.m.), with the Wolf Pack trying to get bowl-eligible against their rivals.

CBS Sports Network will carry all five games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 13 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Buffalo at Akron

Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Health Field -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Buffalo -7.5

With Western Michigan losing on Tuesday night and Toledo and Ohio facing each other on Friday, the Bulls can lock up a spot in the MAC title game with a win as more than a touchdown favorite on the road at Akron. Buffalo got off to an inauspicious start to non-conference play, struggling mightily to open the season, but once MACtion began, the Bulls hit their stride and now come into the final week of the season 6-1 in conference play. Akron finally got its first conference win a week ago against UMass, and can create some chaos in the conference title race if they pull off a shocker on Friday afternoon.

North Dakota State at San Jose State

Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: NDSU -8.5

The Bison come into Friday with the Mountain West title game in their hands, as a win over San Jose State on the road locks them into a rematch with New Mexico. NDSU already beat Wyoming earlier this year so they own the tiebreaker with the Cowboys, so if they can take care of business against the Spartans, they are headed to the title game in their first year in FBS. San Jose State is looking to reach six wins as they play their 13th game of the season following a unique 2026 schedule. The Spartans gave UNLV a big test last week in San Jose and will look to do that again against another visiting powerhouse.

Central Michigan at Ball State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Central Michigan -4

The Chippewas can get bowl-eligible with a win on the road in Muncie, which would be quite the accomplishment considering the gauntlet they faced in non-conference play. Central took on New Mexico and Wyoming -- two of the best G6 teams in the country -- beating the Cowboys, and also got thumped by Miami (FL) before starting MAC play. Polishing off a 6-6 season would be a good year, but Ball State will be hoping to spoil those bowl dreams and get to four wins and end the season on a high note at home.

Jacksonville State at Delaware

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium -- Newark, Delaware

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Delaware -2.5

There's nothing but pride on the line in this one, but this still should be one of the better games of the day in college football. The Gamecocks have locked up a third straight trip to the C-USA title game where they'll face Liberty, and the line indicates oddsmakers are expecting a vanilla game plan from Jax State. Delaware is already bowl eligible but with three losses in conference play can't catch the Gamecocks, but the Blue Hens would love to knock off one of the conference powers to get to seven wins and build some momentum into 2027.

Nevada at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -5.5

The battle for the Fremont Cannon is a sneakily great rivalry game, and it will be a terrific nightcap to Saturday and the final CBS Sports Network game of the 2026 season. The Wolf Pack are 5-6 and would love nothing more than to roll into Vegas and take down their rivals to reach a bowl game. It's been an up-and-down 2026 for Nevada, but a win over the Rebels would be a high note to finish on. UNLV, meanwhile, will know if they can still get into a tiebreaker situation for the Mountain West title game based on what happens with North Dakota State, but regardless of whether a conference title is at stake, they will be locked in on making sure their rivals from up north in Reno don't have a lucky night in Vegas.