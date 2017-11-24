College football schedule, Week 13: Games to watch on Saturday, TV, kickoff times

If you need somebody to hype you up for this Saturday slate of games, I'm not sure college football is for you. Not only is it rivalry week, meaning we get games like the Iron Bowl and The Game, but it's also the last Saturday of the season with a full slate of games.

The nights are getting longer, and the schedule is getting short. Prepare yourself for one last Saturday of college football sloth.

Make Or Break Game

No. 1 Alabama at No. 6 Auburn, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: It's not just that these two teams hate each other and have played some of the most exciting games in college football recently. It's that this game is for the SEC West title. The winner of this year's Iron Bowl moves on to Atlanta next week to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The winner of that game is nearly a lock for the College Football Playoff.

This game is huge, and if you aren't watching it, I cannot help you.

Maintain Your Position

No. 9 Ohio State at Michigan, Fox, Noon: There might not be as much on the line in this meeting as you'd have hoped for before the season started, but it's still Ohio State-Michigan. While Ohio State still has slim playoff hopes, it must win this game to have any chance. I'm sure Michigan isn't aware of that at all!

No. 7 Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, Noon: Georgia has dominated this series for the most part since 2001, but the Bees have won two of the last three matchups. You have to think they'd love to make it three of four and possibly squash the Dawgs' playoff hopes.

No. 5 Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: The song remains the same for Wisconsin. It just needs to keep winning and it'll get to the playoff. Beating Minnesota won't do anything for the resume, but this is a road game against a team that would love to play the role of spoiler. Oh, and then there's Paul Bunyan's Axe. Everybody wants that.

West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma, ESPN, 3:45 p.m.: Oklahoma needs to overcome a couple of obstacles here. First, there's the distraction of Baker Mayfield being benched to start the game, and there's the fact that Will Grier is out for West Virginia. So the Sooners might be fighting against a possible letdown should they look past the Mountaineers. But they cannot afford to do so because a loss will crush their playoff hopes.

No. 3 Clemson at No. 24 South Carolina, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.: Clemson dropped a spot in the CFP rankings this week, but a win over South Carolina -- a suddenly ranked South Carolina -- could repair the resume a bit in the eyes of the committee. Whatever its ranking, if it wants to stay in the top four, Clemson needs to win, and the Gamecocks would love to rain on the parade. Or should I say Carolina would love for a Sandstorm to ruin the parade?

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 21 Stanford, ABC, 8 p.m.: Notre Dame's playoff hopes don't seem strong following the Miami loss, but there's the faintest of pulses. This is Notre Dame's last chance to impress the committee because there is no conference championship for the Irish to play in.

Games of Note/Rivalry Games

Florida State at Florida, ESPN, Noon

No. 10 Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Washington State at No. 17 Washington, Fox, 8 p.m.