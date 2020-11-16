Thanksgiving weekend in the SEC usually brings a slate full of traditional and in-state rivalries that are as engrained into college football's November routines as the feasts that will be enjoyed across the country. The lack of nonconference games has taken some of those out of rotation, but one of the best rivalries in the entire sport remains. What better pick for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Thanksgiving weekend than the rivalry that has divided family and friends in the state of Alabama for decades: the Iron Bowl.

No. 23 Auburn's trip to No. 1 Alabama has been set for the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call from Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be seen on CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com or through CBS All Access and the CBS Sports App on mobile or OTT devices.

The Iron Bowl has played a key role in the SEC championship race for more than a decade. In nine of the last 11 years, the winner between Alabama and Auburn has claimed the SEC West title and a spot in the SEC Championship Game. Only last year, when Auburn upended Alabama in a 48-45 thriller, and the 2011 season were exceptions. In both cases, the division title went to LSU. We're expecting the SEC West to be on the line again with Alabama currently in first place in the division and Auburn in solo third place with both the Tide and Texas A&M left on the schedule.

Other highlights from across the SEC in Week 13 include the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the Battle Line rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri and No. 6 Florida hosting division rival Kentucky.

Check out the kickoff times and TV info for Week 13 below:

SEC