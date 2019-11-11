College football schedule, Week 13 kickoff times: Georgia-Texas A&M picked for SEC on CBS
The Bulldogs look to remain in the College Football Playoff race with a tough test against the Aggies
Georgia was at No. 6 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, and after seeing two higher ranked teams fall on Saturday, the door is open for the Bulldogs to make a run at the SEC Championship and a second playoff appearance in three years. But if Kirby Smart's team is going to head to Atlanta with a "win and you're in" scenario, it must win out the rest of the way, including a cross-division meeting with Texas A&M.
The Dawgs' Week 13 battle against the Aggies has been picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Athens, Georgia, with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call. It will be the second straight week that Georgia is on the conference's biggest stage and third time in the last four weeks. Georgia travels to face Auburn this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the second leg of an SEC on CBS doubleheader; it also faced Florida two weeks ago on CBS.
Speaking of the Gators, they will travel to Missouri in the first game of this week's doubleheader, which kicks off at noon.
Other notable Week 13 action from around the SEC and around the country includes LSU hosting Arkansas, a tough test for Oregon traveling to play Arizona State in Tempe and the much-anticipated meeting of Ohio State and Penn State in Columbus, Ohio -- a game that likely will decide the winner of the Big Ten East. But that's not all: Baylor welcomes Texas, Oklahoma hosts TCU and Cincinnati has an opportunity to lock up the AAC East title against Temple.
