College football schedule, Week 13 kickoff times, TV info: Iron Bowl on CBS

The final SEC on CBS Game of the Week of the regular season might end up being the game of the year in all of college football. Auburn became an official player in the SEC championship and College Football Playoff races with its dominant home win against Georgia on Saturday. The final SEC test for the Tigers is Alabama, likely the new No. 1 in the playoff rankings, and they'll welcome the Tide to what should be an incredible atmosphere in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama-Auburn was officially announced as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Monday, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 25. The SEC on CBS begins its Thanksgiving weekend coverage on Friday, Nov. 24, with Missouri at Arkansas (2:30 p.m. ET).

Week 13 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern, post will be updated as announcements are made during the day)

SEC

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN



Friday, 2:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Arkansas, TV: CBS



Noon -- Florida State at Florida, TV: ESPN



Noon -- Louisville at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Auburn, TV: CBS



4 p.m. -- Vanderbilt at Tennessee, TV: SEC Network



7:30 p.m. -- Clemson at South Carolina, TV: ESPN



7:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at LSU, TV: TBD



12 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Georgia at Georgia Tech, TV: ABC



ACC