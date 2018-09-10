College football schedule, Week 4 kickoff, TV times: Texas A&M at Alabama picked for SEC on CBS
Jimbo Fisher will pay Nick Saban a visit in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
Week 4 in college football will bring the SEC on CBS to Tuscaloosa for a huge SEC West matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M.
It will be the first time that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have met as SEC foes and only the second meeting ever between the two former co-workers (Fisher was Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU), with Saban up 1-0 after Alabama's 24-7 win against Florida State in last year's season opener.
Other notable games for the weekend include Florida-Tennessee, a tough road test for Georgia at Missouri, Stanford's trip to Eugene to take Oregon, a massive Wisconsin-Iowa game and Clemson's annual battle with Georgia Tech.
Week 4 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Georgia at Missouri, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Kent Stat at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Alabama, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Kentucky, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 7 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech at LSU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Arkansas at Auburn, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Florida at Tennessee, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
ACC
- Noon -- Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2
- 12:20 p.m. -- Pitt at North Carolina, TV: Raycom Sports
- 12:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 3:30 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Northern Illinois at Florida State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Clemson at Georgia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- FIU at Miami, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 4 p.m. -- UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News
- 7 p.m. -- NC State at Marshall, TV: CBS Sports Network
Big Ten
- Friday, 9 p.m. -- Penn State at Illinois, TV: FS1
- Noon -- Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2
- TBD -- Tulane at Ohio State
- TBD -- Nebraska at Michigan
- TBD -- Michigan State at Indiana
- TBD -- Buffalo at Rutgers
- TBD -- Minnesota at Maryland
- 8:30 p.m. -- Wisconsin at Iowa, TV: FOX
Big 12
- TBD -- Kansas at West Virginia
- TBD -- Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
- TBD -- Kansas at Baylor
- TBD -- Akron at Iowa State
- 4:30 p.m. -- TCU at Texas, TV: FOX
- 7 p.m. -- Army at Oklahoma, TV: Pay-Per-View
Pac-12
- Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Washington State at USC, TV: ESPN
- TBD -- Stanford at Oregon
- TBD -- Arizona State at Washington
- TBD -- Arizona at Oregon State
American Athletic Conference
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Tulsa at Temple, TV: ESPN
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- FAU at UCF, TV: ESPN
- TBD -- Tulane at Ohio State
- TBD -- Ohio at Cincinnati
- TBD -- ECU at USF
- TBD -- Navy at SMU
- 4 p.m. -- UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News
- 8 p.m. -- South Alabama at Memphis, TV: ESPN3
- 8 p.m. -- Texas Southern at Houston, TV: ESPN3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CBS 129: Georgia, Penn State moving up
The Bulldogs moved into the top five after rolling the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 2
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Wisconsin WR Davis reinstated
Davis was suspended two games in relation to sexual assault allegations against a teammate
-
The Monday After: Herm made us idiots
A look back at the weekend that was in college football following a Week 2 with plenty of...
-
Power Rankings: Georgia, Oregon move up
Dennis Dodd's new college football rankings see the SEC and Big Ten dominating the field
-
Homecoming queen makes game-winning kick
Kaylee Foster's first sport may be soccer, but on Friday night, she became a high school football...