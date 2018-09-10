College football schedule, Week 4 kickoff, TV times: Texas A&M at Alabama picked for SEC on CBS

Week 4 in college football will bring the SEC on CBS to Tuscaloosa for a huge SEC West matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M.

It will be the first time that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have met as SEC foes and only the second meeting ever between the two former co-workers (Fisher was Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU), with Saban up 1-0 after Alabama's 24-7 win against Florida State in last year's season opener.

Other notable games for the weekend include Florida-Tennessee, a tough road test for Georgia at Missouri, Stanford's trip to Eugene to take Oregon, a massive Wisconsin-Iowa game and Clemson's annual battle with Georgia Tech.

Week 4 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon -- Georgia at Missouri, TV: ESPN



Noon -- Kent Stat at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Alabama, TV: CBS



4 p.m. -- South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network



7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Kentucky, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU



7 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech at LSU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Arkansas at Auburn, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network



7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Florida at Tennessee, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network



ACC

Noon -- Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TV: ABC



Noon -- Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2



12:20 p.m. -- Pitt at North Carolina, TV: Raycom Sports



12:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Networks



3:30 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, TV: CBS Sports Network



3:30 p.m. -- Northern Illinois at Florida State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU



3:30 p.m. -- Clemson at Georgia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN



3:30 p.m. -- FIU at Miami, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU



4 p.m. -- UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News



7 p.m. -- NC State at Marshall, TV: CBS Sports Network



Big Ten

Friday, 9 p.m. -- Penn State at Illinois, TV: FS1



Noon -- Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2



TBD -- Tulane at Ohio State



TBD -- Nebraska at Michigan



TBD -- Michigan State at Indiana



TBD -- Buffalo at Rutgers



TBD -- Minnesota at Maryland



8:30 p.m. -- Wisconsin at Iowa, TV: FOX



Big 12

TBD -- Kansas at West Virginia



TBD -- Texas Tech at Oklahoma State



TBD -- Kansas at Baylor



TBD -- Akron at Iowa State



4:30 p.m. -- TCU at Texas, TV: FOX



7 p.m. -- Army at Oklahoma, TV: Pay-Per-View



Pac-12

Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Washington State at USC, TV: ESPN



TBD -- Stanford at Oregon



TBD -- Arizona State at Washington



TBD -- Arizona at Oregon State



American Athletic Conference