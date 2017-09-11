College football schedule, Week 4 times, TV: Alabama-Vandy, OSU-TCU lead slate
Alabama-Vanderbilt will be the SEC Game of the Week on Sept. 23
Kickoff times have been announced for Week 4 along with the viewing information for some of the top games in thenation, allowing fans to start making their tailgate and game-watching plans for Saturday, Sept. 23.
The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will be No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trip to Nashville, Tennessee Volunteers , to play Vanderbilt Commodores , while the week's other highlight games include a top-25 matchup between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 and UCLA Bruins trip up to Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12.
Check out the conference-by-conference breakdown below. All times Eastern
SEC
- 12 p.m. --
Arkansas Razorbacks
vs.
Texas A&M Aggies
(Arlington) | TV: ESPN
- 12 p.m. -- UMass at Tennessee | TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Vanderbilt | TV: CBS
- 3:30 p.m. --
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
at South Carolina | TV: SEC Network
- 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. --
Florida Gators
at Kentucky | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network
- 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. --
Syracuse Orange
at LSU | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network
- 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. --
Auburn Tigers
at Missouri | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network
ACC
- 12 p.m. --
NC State Wolfpack
at Florida State | TV: ABC and/or ESPN2
- 12 p.m. --
Kent State Golden Flashes
at Louisville | TV: Regional Sports Network
- 12:20 p.m. --
Pittsburgh Panthers
at
Georgia Bulldogs
Tech | TV: ACC Network
- 2 p.m. --
Old Dominion Monarchs
at
Virginia Tech Hokies
| TV: ACC Network Extra
- 3:30 p.m. --
Boston College Eagles
at Clemson | TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. --
Duke Blue Devils
at North Carolina | TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. --
Toledo Rockets
at Miami | TV: Regional Sports Network
- TBA -- Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Appalachian State Mountaineers
Big Ten
- 12 p.m. --
UNLV Rebels
at
Ohio Bobcats
State | TV: Big Ten Network, BTN2
- 3 p.m. --
UCF Knights
at Maryland | TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. --
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
at Nebraska | TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. --
Georgia Southern Eagles
at Indiana | TV: Big Ten Network, BTN2
- 4 p.m. --
Michigan Wolverines
at Purdue | TV: FOX
- 7:30 p.m. --
Penn State Nittany Lions
at Iowa | TV: ABC
- 8 p.m. --
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
at Michigan State | TV: FOX
Big 12
- 12 p.m. --
West Virginia Mountaineers
at Kansas | TV: ESPNU
- 12 p.m. --
Texas Tech Red Raiders
at Houston | TV: ABC and/or ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. -- TCU at
Oklahoma Sooners
State | TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- 6:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma at Baylor | TV: FS1
Pac-12
- 3:30 p.m. --
Southern California Trojans
at California | TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- 6:00 p.m. --
Nevada Wolf Pack
at
Washington Huskies
State | TV: Pac-12 Network
- 10 p.m. -- Washington at Colorado | TV: FS1
- 10 p.m. --
Oregon Ducks
at
Arizona Wildcats
State | TV: Pac-12 Network
- 10:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Stanford | TV: ESPN
American Athletic Conference
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. --
Temple Owls
at USF, TV: ESPN
- 12 p.m. -- Texas Tech at
Houston Cougars
, TV: ESPN2 and/or ABC
- 12 p.m. --
Army West Point Black Knights
at
Tulane Green Wave
, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 1:30 p.m. --
New Mexico Lobos
at
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
, TV: ESPN3
- 3 p.m. -- UCF at
Maryland Terrapins
, TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. --
Cincinnati Bearcats
at
Navy Midshipmen
, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. --
Arkansas State Red Wolves
at SMU, TV: ESPN3
- 8 p.m. -- Southern Illinois at
Memphis Tigers
, TV: ESPN3
