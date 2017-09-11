College football schedule, Week 4 times, TV: Alabama-Vandy, OSU-TCU lead slate

Kickoff times have been announced for Week 4 along with the viewing information for some of the top games in thenation, allowing fans to start making their tailgate and game-watching plans for Saturday, Sept. 23.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will be No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trip to Nashville, Tennessee Volunteers , to play Vanderbilt Commodores , while the week's other highlight games include a top-25 matchup between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 and UCLA Bruins trip up to Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12.

Check out the conference-by-conference breakdown below. All times Eastern

SEC

12 p.m. -- Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Arlington) | TV: ESPN



3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Vanderbilt | TV: CBS



3:30 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at South Carolina | TV: SEC Network



ACC

12 p.m. -- NC State Wolfpack at Florida State | TV: ABC and/or ESPN2



TBA -- Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Big Ten

12 p.m. -- UNLV Rebels at Ohio Bobcats State | TV: Big Ten Network, BTN2



Big 12

12 p.m. -- West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas | TV: ESPNU



Pac-12

3:30 p.m. -- Southern California Trojans at California | TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2



American Athletic Conference