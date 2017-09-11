College football schedule, Week 4 times, TV: Alabama-Vandy, OSU-TCU lead slate

Alabama-Vanderbilt will be the SEC Game of the Week on Sept. 23

Kickoff times have been announced for Week 4 along with the viewing information for some of the top games in thenation, allowing fans to start making their tailgate and game-watching plans for Saturday, Sept. 23. 

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will be No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trip to Nashville, Tennessee Volunteers , to play Vanderbilt Commodores , while the week's other  highlight games include a top-25 matchup between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 and UCLA Bruins trip up to Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12. 

Check out the conference-by-conference breakdown below. All times Eastern

SEC 

  • 12 p.m. -- Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Arlington) | TV: ESPN
  • 12 p.m. -- UMass at Tennessee |  TV: SEC Network 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Vanderbilt |  TV: CBS 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at South Carolina |  TV: SEC Network
  • 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Florida Gators at Kentucky |  TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network 
  • 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Syracuse Orange at LSU |  TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network
  • 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Auburn Tigers at Missouri |  TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network

ACC

  • 12 p.m. -- NC State Wolfpack at Florida State | TV: ABC and/or ESPN2
  • 12 p.m. -- Kent State Golden Flashes at Louisville | TV: Regional Sports Network
  • 12:20 p.m. -- Pittsburgh Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs Tech | TV: ACC Network
  • 2 p.m. -- Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies | TV: ACC Network Extra
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Boston College Eagles at Clemson | TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina | TV: ESPNU
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Toledo Rockets at Miami | TV: Regional Sports Network
  • 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. -- Syracuse at LSU | TV: ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network
  • TBA -- Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Big Ten

  • 12 p.m. -- UNLV Rebels at Ohio Bobcats State | TV: Big Ten Network, BTN2
  • 3 p.m. -- UCF Knights at Maryland | TV: FS1
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Nebraska | TV: FS1
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia Southern Eagles at Indiana | TV: Big Ten Network, BTN2
  • 4 p.m. -- Michigan Wolverines at Purdue | TV: FOX
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa | TV: ABC
  • 8 p.m. -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan State | TV: FOX

Big 12 

  • 12 p.m. -- West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas | TV: ESPNU
  • 12 p.m. -- Texas Tech Red Raiders at Houston | TV: ABC and/or ESPN2
  • 3:30 p.m. -- TCU at Oklahoma Sooners State | TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma at Baylor | TV: FS1 

Pac-12

  • 3:30 p.m. -- Southern California Trojans at California | TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
  • 6:00 p.m. -- Nevada Wolf Pack at Washington Huskies State | TV: Pac-12 Network
  • 10 p.m. -- Washington at Colorado | TV: FS1
  • 10 p.m. -- Oregon Ducks at Arizona Wildcats State | TV: Pac-12 Network
  • 10:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Stanford | TV: ESPN

American Athletic Conference

  • Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Temple Owls at USF, TV: ESPN
  • 12 p.m. -- Texas Tech at Houston Cougars , TV: ESPN2 and/or ABC
  • 12 p.m. -- Army West Point Black Knights at Tulane Green Wave , TV: CBS Sports Network
  • 1:30 p.m. -- New Mexico Lobos at Tulsa Golden Hurricane , TV: ESPN3 
  • 3 p.m. -- UCF at Maryland Terrapins , TV:  FS1
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Cincinnati Bearcats at Navy Midshipmen , TV: CBS Sports Network
  • 7 p.m. -- Arkansas State Red Wolves at SMU, TV: ESPN3
  • 8 p.m. -- Southern Illinois at Memphis Tigers , TV: ESPN3  
