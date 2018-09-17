College football schedule, Week 5 kickoff, TV times: Tennessee at Georgia picked for SEC on CBS
Georgia and Tennessee will face off in Athens on Sept. 29
Georgia once again is looking like the class of the SEC East, but it will put that reputation to the test when Jeremy Pruitt brings Tennessee to Athens in Week 5 for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.
The game is a reunion on multiple levels, bringing Pruitt and Georgia coach Kirby Smart back together after working together on Nick Saban's defensive staff at Alabama from 2007-12 and then working against each other when Pruitt was defensive coordinator for the Tide going up against Smart's Bulldogs in last year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Pruitt also served as defensive coordinator at Georgia for two years (2014-15) under Mark Richt before returning to Tuscaloosa to become defensive coordinator, a position left vacant when Smart accepted the head coaching position at Georgia.
Other notable games for Week 5 include Ohio State at Penn State, Stanford at Notre Dame, BYU at Washington and Dan Mullen's return to Starkville when Florida visits Mississippi State.
Week 5 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington), TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Louisiana at Alabama, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at Georgia, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- Southern Miss at Auburn, TV: SEC Network
- 4 p.m. -- Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network Alternate
- 6 p.m. -- Florida at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN
- 7 p.m. -- South Carolina at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network
- 9:15 p.m. -- Ole Miss at LSU, TV: ESPN
ACC
- Thursday, 8 p.m. -- North Carolina at Miami, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Syracuse at Clemson, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Temple at Boston College, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Noon -- Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 12:20 p.m. -- Virginia at NC State, TV: Raycom Sports
- 3:30 p.m. -- Florida State at Louisville, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Pitt at UCF, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Rice at Wake Forest, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 7 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Duke, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
Big Ten
- Noon -- Indiana at Rutgers, TV: BTN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Purdue at Nebraska, TV: BTN
- 4:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Northwestern, TV: FOX
- 7:30 p.m. -- Ohio State at Penn State, TV: ABC
- TBD -- Central Michigan at Michigan State, TV: TBD
Big 12
- Noon -- Oklahoma State at Kansas, TV: FSN
- Noon -- West Virginia at Texas Tech, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Baylor at Oklahoma, TV: ABC
- 3:30 p.m. -- Texas at Kansas State, TV: FS1
- 7 p.m. -- Iowa State at TCU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
Pac-12
- Friday, 9 p.m. -- UCLA at Colorado, TV: FS1
- 6 p.m. -- Utah at Washington State, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Stanford at Notre Dame, TV: NBC
- 8:30 p.m. -- BYU at Washington, TV: FOX
- 10 p.m. -- Oregon State at Arizona State, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 10:30 p.m. -- Oregon at Cal, TV: FS1
- 10:30 p.m. -- USC at Arizona, TV: ESPN2
American Athletic Conference
- Friday, 8 p.m. -- Memphis at Tulane, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- Temple at Boston College, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Pitt at UCF, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Cincinnati at UConn, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- ODU at ECU, TV: ESPN3
- 7 p.m. -- Houston Baptist at SMU, TV: ESPN3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nick Bosa out for Week 4 vs. Tulane
Bosa suffered a lower abdominal strain on Saturday against TCU
-
CBS Sports 129: SEC takes half of top 10
LSU is in the top five of the CBS Sports 129 FBS rankings after beating Auburn
-
Meyer reiterates apology for reporting
Meyer returns to sidelines this weekend for Ohio State against Tulane
-
Week 4 College football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Monday After: What is wrong with FSU?
Taking a dive back into the weekend that was in college football
-
Nick Fitzgerald worked hard in Week 3
With six total scores against Louisiana-Lafayette, Fitzgerald was the SEC's hardest-working...