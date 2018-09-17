College football schedule, Week 5 kickoff, TV times: Tennessee at Georgia picked for SEC on CBS

Georgia once again is looking like the class of the SEC East, but it will put that reputation to the test when Jeremy Pruitt brings Tennessee to Athens in Week 5 for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

The game is a reunion on multiple levels, bringing Pruitt and Georgia coach Kirby Smart back together after working together on Nick Saban's defensive staff at Alabama from 2007-12 and then working against each other when Pruitt was defensive coordinator for the Tide going up against Smart's Bulldogs in last year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Pruitt also served as defensive coordinator at Georgia for two years (2014-15) under Mark Richt before returning to Tuscaloosa to become defensive coordinator, a position left vacant when Smart accepted the head coaching position at Georgia.

Other notable games for Week 5 include Ohio State at Penn State, Stanford at Notre Dame, BYU at Washington and Dan Mullen's return to Starkville when Florida visits Mississippi State.

Week 5 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon -- Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington), TV: ESPN



Noon -- Louisiana at Alabama, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at Georgia, TV: CBS



4 p.m. -- Southern Miss at Auburn, TV: SEC Network



4 p.m. -- Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network Alternate



6 p.m. -- Florida at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN



7 p.m. -- South Carolina at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network



9:15 p.m. -- Ole Miss at LSU, TV: ESPN



ACC

Thursday, 8 p.m. -- North Carolina at Miami, TV: ESPN

Noon -- Syracuse at Clemson, TV: ABC



Noon -- Temple at Boston College, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



Noon -- Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, TV: Regional Sports Networks



12:20 p.m. -- Virginia at NC State, TV: Raycom Sports



3:30 p.m. -- Florida State at Louisville, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



3:30 p.m. -- Pitt at UCF, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



3:30 p.m. -- Rice at Wake Forest, TV: Regional Sports Networks



7 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Duke, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



Big Ten

Noon -- Indiana at Rutgers, TV: BTN



3:30 p.m. -- Purdue at Nebraska, TV: BTN



4:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Northwestern, TV: FOX



7:30 p.m. -- Ohio State at Penn State, TV: ABC



TBD -- Central Michigan at Michigan State, TV: TBD



Big 12

Noon -- Oklahoma State at Kansas, TV: FSN



Noon -- West Virginia at Texas Tech, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



3:30 p.m. -- Baylor at Oklahoma, TV: ABC



3:30 p.m. -- Texas at Kansas State, TV: FS1



7 p.m. -- Iowa State at TCU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU



Pac-12

Friday, 9 p.m. -- UCLA at Colorado, TV: FS1



6 p.m. -- Utah at Washington State, TV: Pac-12 Network



7:30 p.m. -- Stanford at Notre Dame, TV: NBC



8:30 p.m. -- BYU at Washington, TV: FOX



10 p.m. -- Oregon State at Arizona State, TV: Pac-12 Network



10:30 p.m. -- Oregon at Cal, TV: FS1



10:30 p.m. -- USC at Arizona, TV: ESPN2



American Athletic Conference