College football schedule, Week 6: Auburn at Florida selected for SEC on CBS Game of the Week

No. 7 Auburn came away with one of the biggest wins of the weekend, escaping College Station, Texas, with a win against No. 23 Texas A&M to improve to 4-0. The victory elevated the Tigers' chances to contend in the SEC West, but that pursuit is going to be quickly put to the test with a top-10 matchup in Week 6.

Auburn's trip to Gainesville, Florida to play No. 9 Florida on Oct. 5 has been selected as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from the Swamp. It's also a key game for the Gators, who currently sit in first place in the SEC East standings with a 2-0 conference record thanks to wins against Kentucky and Tennessee. If Florida wants to keep pace with Georgia in the division, getting at least one win from its difficult back-to-back against Auburn (at home) and LSU (in Baton Rouge, Louisiana) is probably going to be necessary.

Other notable games from across college football in Week 6 include a top-20 matchup between Oregon and Cal in Eugene, Oregon, Iowa's trip to the Big House to face a reeling Michigan and a prime-time showdown between Michigan State and Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

Check out the Week 6 kickoff time announcements below (all times Eastern):

SEC

Noon -- Utah State at LSU, TV: SEC Network

3:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Florida, TV: CBS

4 p.m. -- Troy at Missouri, TV: SEC Network

7 p.m. -- Georgia at Tennessee, TV: ESPN

7:30 p.m. -- Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network

ACC