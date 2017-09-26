College football schedule, Week 6 kickoff, TV times: Florida-LSU on CBS
LSU at Florida has been picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
If the first two games of Florida Gators SEC schedule are any indication of what's to come, the fourth quarter of any conference game involving the Gators is going to be must-see TV. The SEC announced on Monday that LSU Tigers at Florida, always one of the biggest games of the year, has been picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Here's a full look at the Week 6 slate and where you can watch them.
Week 6 kickoff times, TV info
(Post will be updated through the day, all times ET)
SEC
- 12 p.m. -- Ole Miss at
Auburn Tigers
, TV: ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network
- 12 p.m. --
Georgia Bulldogs
at
Vanderbilt Commodores
, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- LSU at Florida, TV: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Mobile App
- 4 p.m. --
Arkansas Razorbacks
at
South Carolina Gamecocks
, TV: SEC Network
- 7:30 p.m. --
Missouri Tigers
at
Kentucky Wildcats
, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- Thurdsay, 8 p.m. --
Louisville Cardinals
at
NC State Wolfpack
, TV: ESPN
- 12 p.m. --
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
at
Clemson Tigers
, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
- 12:20 p.m. --
Duke Blue Devils
at
Virginia Cavaliers
, TV: ACC Network
- 12:30 p.m. -- Pitt at
Syracuse Orange
, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. --
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
at
North Carolina Tar Heels
, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Miami at
Florida State Seminoles
, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 7:15 p.m. --
Virginia Tech Hokies
at
Boston College Eagles
, TV: ESPN2
Big 12
- 12 p.m. --
Iowa State Cyclones
at
Oklahoma Sooners
, TV: FOX
- 12 p.m. --
Texas Tech Red Raiders
at
Kansas Jayhawks
, TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. --
West Virginia Mountaineers
at
TCU Horned Frogs
, TV: FS1
- 7 p.m. --
Kansas State Wildcats
at
Texas Longhorns
, TV: FS1
Big Ten
- 12 p.m. --
Illinois Fighting Illini
at
Iowa Hawkeyes
, TV: Big Ten Network
- 12 p.m. --
Penn State Nittany Lions
at
Northwestern Wildcats
, TV: ABC or ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. --
Minnesota Golden Gophers
at
Purdue Boilermakers
, TV: ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. -- Charleston Southern at
Indiana Hoosiers
, TV: Big Ten Network
- 4 p.m. --
Maryland Terrapins
at
Ohio State Buckeyes
, TV: FOX
- 7:30 p.m. --
Michigan State Spartans
at
Michigan Wolverines
, TV: ABC
- 8 p.m. --
Wisconsin Badgers
at
Nebraska Cornhuskers
, TV: Big Ten Network
Pac-12
American Athletic Conference
- Friday, 7 p.m. --
Memphis Tigers
at UConn, TV: ESPN
- 12 p.m. --
Temple Owls
at ECU, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. --
Air Force Falcons
at
Navy Midshipmen
, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 4 p.m. --
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
at
Tulane Green Wave
, TV: ESPNU
- 7 p.m. --
Southern Methodist Mustangs
at
Houston Cougars
, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 8 p.m. --
UCF Knights
at
Cincinnati Bearcats
, TV: ESPNU
