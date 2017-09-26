College football schedule, Week 6 kickoff, TV times: Florida-LSU on CBS

LSU at Florida has been picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week

If the first two games of Florida Gators SEC schedule are any indication of what's to come, the fourth quarter of any conference game involving the Gators is going to be must-see TV. The SEC announced on Monday that LSU Tigers at Florida, always one of the biggest games of the year, has been picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Here's a full look at the Week 6 slate and where you can watch them.

Week 6 kickoff times, TV info 

(Post will be updated through the day, all times ET) 

SEC

  • 12 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Auburn Tigers , TV: ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network
  • 12 p.m. -- Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores , TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- LSU at Florida, TV: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Mobile App 
  • 4 p.m. -- Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks , TV: SEC Network
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats , TV: SEC Network

ACC

  • Thurdsay, 8 p.m. -- Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack , TV: ESPN
  • 12 p.m. -- Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers , TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
  • 12:20 p.m. -- Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers , TV: ACC Network 
  • 12:30 p.m. -- Pitt at Syracuse Orange , TV: Regional Sports Network
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at North Carolina Tar Heels , TV: ABC or ESPN
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Miami at Florida State Seminoles , TV: ABC or ESPN
  • 7:15 p.m. -- Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles , TV: ESPN2 

Big 12

  • 12 p.m. -- Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners , TV: FOX 
  • 12 p.m. -- Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks , TV: FS1
  • 3:30 p.m. -- West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs , TV: FS1 
  • 7 p.m. -- Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns , TV: FS1

Big Ten

  • 12 p.m. -- Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes , TV: Big Ten Network
  • 12 p.m. -- Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats , TV: ABC or ESPN2
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers , TV: ESPN2 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Charleston Southern at Indiana Hoosiers , TV: Big Ten Network
  • 4 p.m. -- Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes , TV: FOX 
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines , TV: ABC  
  • 8 p.m. -- Wisconsin Badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers , TV: Big Ten Network

Pac-12 

TBD

American Athletic Conference

  • Friday, 7 p.m. -- Memphis Tigers at UConn, TV: ESPN
  • 12 p.m. -- Temple Owls at ECU, TV: ESPNU
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen , TV: CBS Sports Network
  • 4 p.m. -- Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave , TV: ESPNU
  • 7 p.m. -- Southern Methodist Mustangs at Houston Cougars , TV: CBS Sports Network
  • 8 p.m. -- UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats , TV: ESPNU 
