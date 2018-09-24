College football schedule, Week 6 kickoff, TV times: LSU at Florida picked for SEC on CBS
LSU and Florida's cross-division rivalry has produced classic finishes in recent years
LSU and Florida's annual cross-division rivalry seems to produce close, hard-hitting matchups fitting for two of the biggest brands in SEC football. This year, their Oct. 6 meeting in Gainesville, Florida, has been picked for the league's biggest stage: the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.
Each of the last four meetings has been a one-score game with Tigers coach Ed Orgeron holding a 1-1 record against the Gators following a 16-10 loss in 2016 and a 17-16 win last season in Gainesville. First-year Florida coach Dan Mullen is no stranger to playing LSU, now staring down this opportunity as a chance to notch the first signature win for his tenure with the Gators.
For LSU, the top-five status it has achieved in the early part of the season will be tested during this stretch. The Tigers will follow its trip to Gainesville with three-straight home games against Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama. Tigers fans are hoping that the SEC West is on the line when the Tide come to town, but in order for that to be the case LSU will first have to get past a tough, upset-minded Gators team in the SEC Game of the Week on Oct. 6.
Week 6 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Alabama at Arkansas, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Missouri at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- LSU at Florida, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- ULM at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Vanderbilt at Georgia, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Texas A&M, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
ACC
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Louisville, TV: ESPN
- 12:20 p.m. -- Syracuse at Pitt, TV: Raycom Sports
- 12:30 p.m. -- Boston College at NC State, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Clemson at Wake Forest, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Florida State at Miami, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN
