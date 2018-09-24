College football schedule, Week 6 kickoff, TV times: LSU at Florida picked for SEC on CBS
LSU and Florida's cross-division rivalry has produced classic finishes in recent years
LSU and Florida's annual cross-division rivalry seems to produce close, hard-hitting matchups fitting for two of the biggest brands in SEC football. This year, their Oct. 6 meeting in Gainesville, Florida, has been picked for the league's biggest stage: the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.
Each of the last four meetings has been a one-score game with Tigers coach Ed Orgeron holding a 1-1 record against the Gators following a 16-10 loss in 2016 and a 17-16 win last season in Gainesville. First-year Florida coach Dan Mullen is no stranger to playing LSU, now staring down this opportunity as a chance to notch the first signature win for his tenure with the Gators.
For LSU, the top-five status it has achieved in the early part of the season will be tested during this stretch. The Tigers will follow its trip to Gainesville with three-straight home games against Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama. Tigers fans are hoping that the SEC West is on the line when the Tide come to town, but in order for that to be the case LSU will first have to get past a tough, upset-minded Gators team in the SEC Game of the Week on Oct. 6.
Week 6 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Alabama at Arkansas, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Missouri at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- LSU at Florida, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- ULM at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Vanderbilt at Georgia, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at Texas A&M, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
ACC
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Louisville, TV: ESPN
- 12:20 p.m. -- Syracuse at Pitt, TV: Raycom Sports
- 12:30 p.m. -- Boston College at NC State, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Clemson at Wake Forest, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Florida State at Miami, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN
Big Ten
- Noon -- Maryland at Michigan, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Northwestern at Michigan State, TV: FS1
- Noon -- Illinois at Rutgers, TV: BTN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Iowa at Minnesota, TV: BTN
- 4 p.m. -- Indiana at Ohio State, TV: FOX
- 7:30 p.m. -- Nebraska at Wisconsin, TV: BTN
Big 12
- Noon -- Texas vs. Oklahoma, TV: FOX
- Noon -- Kansas at West Virginia, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Iowa State at Oklahoma State, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Kansas State at Baylor, TV: FS1
Pac-12
- 4 p.m. -- Arizona State at Colorado, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 9 p.m. -- Washington State at Oregon State, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 10 p.m. -- Cal at Arizona, TV: FS1
- 7:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. -- Washington at UCLA, TV: FOX or ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. -- Utah at Stanford, TV: FOX or ESPN
American Athletic Conference
- Thursday, 8 p.m. -- Tulsa at Houston, tV: ESPN
- Noon -- ECU at Temple, TV: ESPN News
- Noon -- Tulane at Cincinnati, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- USF at UMass, TV: NESN Plus
- 3:30 p.m. -- Navy at Air Force, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- UConn at Memphis, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- SMU at UCF, TV: ESPNU
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LB Quart'e Sapp to remain with Vols
The Volunteers lost 47-21 to Florida Saturday night in Neyland Stadium
-
Ohio State DE Bosa out until November
Bosa was injured in the season half of Ohio State's Week 3 game vs. TCU
-
Majority of programs want injury report
The majority of two Power Five conferences showed support for a report in a recent survey
-
Tagovailoa honored after career day
The Crimson Tide signal-caller scored a career-best five touchdowns vs. Texas A&M on Satur...
-
Top 10 Oklahoma St WR to transfer
McCleskey is sixth all-time on Oklahoma State's career receptions leaderboard
-
CBS Sports 129: Irish crack top 10
The CBS Sports 129 ranks all of the FBS college football teams