College football schedule, Week 7 kickoff, TV times: Georgia at LSU set for SEC on CBS
The cross-divisional game could be a top-five matchup with major midseason playoff implications
Week 7 has a delightful spread of key games between top-25 teams, but no matchup will have more eyeballs and higher stakes than the SEC on CBS Game of the Week: Georgia at LSU. The cross-divisional game could feature two top-five teams depending on the results of Week 6.
No. 2 Georgia warms up with Vanderbilt at home as No. 5 LSU heads on the road to No. 22 Florida. However, if both teams remain undefeated, it'll be a clash with midseason College Football Playoff implications. Both teams will be in the meat of their schedules as well. Georgia follows the LSU game with consecutive games against Florida in Jacksonville, at Kentucky and Auburn, meaning the Bulldogs won't be back home for another month. LSU still has Alabama in early November. Every win will matter.
As rotational cross-division opponents, LSU and Georgia have only met four times in the past decade and only once in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Two other games were in Athens, Georgia, and one was in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. The two sides share a 2-2 tie in the series during that time. Can LSU keep adding to its impressive resume? Or can Georgia go on the road and get a statement win?
Week 7 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Tennessee at Auburn, TV: ESPN or SEC Network
- Noon -- Florida at Vanderbilt, TV: ESPN or SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia at LSU, TV: CBS
- 3:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- Missouri at Alabama, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- 12:20 p.m. -- Duke at Georgia Tech
- 12:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Boston College
- 2:30 p.m. -- Pitt at Notre Dame, TV: NBC
- 7 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at North Carolina, TV: ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 7 p.m. -- Miami (FL) at Virginia, TV: ESPN or ESPNU
Big Ten
- Noon -- Rutgers at Maryland
- Noon -- Iowa at Indiana
- Noon -- Nebraska at Northwestern
Big 12
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Texas Tech at TCU, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Oklahoma State at Kansas State, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Baylor at Texas, TV: ABC or ESPN or ESPN2
- 7 p.m. -- West Virginia at Iowa State, TV: FS1
Pac-12
- Friday, 10 p.m. -- Arizona at Utah, TV: ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. -- Colorado at USC, TV: FS1
American Athletic Conference
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- South Florida at Tulsa, TV: ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Temple at Navy, TV: CBS Sports Network
