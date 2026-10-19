The college football season officially enters its second half in Week 8, and CBS Sports Network will carry six games to kick off the back half of the schedule, starting on Tuesday and rolling all the way through a triple-header on Saturday.

The action starts on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET with a Conference USA clash, as Middle Tennessee travels to Miami to take on FIU in a battle of 3-3 squads. On Thursday at 7 p.m., Liberty heads south to Kennesaw State as a road favorite as the Flames look to remain unbeaten in conference play. The weeknight slate closes with a Friday night battle in the northeast as UMass goes on the road to take on UConn at 7 p.m.

Saturday's triple-header begins in Toledo at 12 p.m., where the Rockets host Western Michigan in a matchup of two of the MAC's best in the Glass Bowl. That'll be followed by North Texas flying out to Annapolis to take on Navy at 3:30 p.m., with the Mean Green hoping to remain undefeated in conference and keep their dreams of another trip to the conference title game alive. Finally, Utah State will head to San Marcos to face Texas State in a Pac-12 showdown at 7:30 p.m., with the Bobcats fresh off a dominant offensive performance a week ago.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 8 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Middle Tennessee vs. FIU

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium -- Miami, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: FIU -10

The Panthers are strong favorites at home despite sharing the same record (both overall and in conference) as the Blue Raiders. While both teams have been competitive in most every game this season -- Middle's 55-0 loss to Kansas the lone exception -- FIU's defense is considered the best unit either team has, and they will present a stiff challenge to the Blue Raiders' offense. A win for either team keeps them alive in the conference title game race at 2-1 and would set the tone for a positive second half of the season.

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Fifth Third Stadium -- Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Liberty -10.5

After a slow start to the year with a loss to James Madison and a near disaster against Gardner-Webb, Liberty has hit its stride and has started to look like the Liberty of old the past four weeks. Jamey Chadwell's group has been terrific on defense all season, and the offense has started to hit its stride thanks to a dynamic rushing attack headlined by Kam Davis. Kennesaw State, meanwhile, has struggled this season after making the conference title game in 2025. The Owls have fallen off tremendously as an offense, ranking outside the top 100 in the nation in scoring, and they'll need to produce their best to challenge this Flames defense.

UMass vs. UConn

Date: Friday, Oct. 23 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UConn -14.5

UMass started the season with its biggest win ever over Rutgers and got to 4-0, but the Minutemen have dropped three straight in MAC play as the offense has struggled since losing quarterback Pop Watson to injury. The positive for UMass is that, even on their losing streak, they've been competitive in the last two games and continue to look like a vastly improved program. Still, they're a healthy two-touchdown underdog on the road to a UConn team that's fresh off a bye week and is probably better than their 3-3 record would indicate. The Huskies have lost two heartbreakers to Miami (OH) and Syracuse in recent weeks before a get-right win at Temple, and will have their sights set on getting back above .500 in a game that has far more intrigue than expected.

Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Toledo -3

This could end up as the game of the year in the MAC. Toledo bounced back from a dismal loss to Buffalo to wreck Eastern Michigan on the road to reassert themselves as a favorite in the conference. John Alan Richter has been incredible taking over as the starter for the Rockets, and Mike Jacobs has quickly proven himself as a coach jumping from the FCS level. Western Michigan remained undefeated in MAC play with a win over rivals Central Michigan last week, and while the Broncos aren't quite as dangerous as they seemed after nearly beating Michigan in Week 1, they are firmly among the best in the MAC. These two, plus Ohio, seem like the class of the MAC and the winner in the Glass Bowl will have a leg up in the conference title game race.

North Texas vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: North Texas -2

After coming up just short in a shootout at UTSA last week, Navy heads home desperate for a win but having to deal with one of the American's best teams in North Texas. Despite losing so much this offseason with Eric Morris leaving for Oklahoma State and bringing a lot of players with him in the portal, the Mean Green have reloaded and are right back in the mix for the American conference title game. Given the way both of these teams can score (and the struggles they've had defensively), this game has all the makings of a back-and-forth shootout.

Utah State vs. Texas State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: UFCU Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Texas State -12.5

The Bobcats enjoyed their evening on CBS Sports Network so much last week that they're back again, this time hosting Utah State. Texas State rolled up 66 on Colorado State last week to improve to 3-3 and are now nearly two-touchdown favorites over the Aggies. Utah State got a needed win over Washington State two weeks ago and has had a bye to try and prepare for the high-octane Bobcats in what figures to be a clash of styles. Texas State wants to turn this into a track meet, while Utah State hopes to drag the Bobcats into the mud. Whichever team can dictate the tempo on Saturday night will have the advantage in what could be a fun one in San Marcos.