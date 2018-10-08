College football schedule, Week 8 kickoff, TV times: Alabama at Tennessee set for SEC on CBS
Get ready for the Third Saturday in October rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee
Week 8 of the college football season features heated rivalries, critical conference matchups and three games between teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. It will be a battle of undefeated teams in Clemson, as the fourth-ranked Tigers will host No. 20 NC State in a critical ACC Atlantic showdown. Out west, No. 19 Colorado has quietly vaulted into the national scene but will head to Seattle to take on No. 7 Washington in an important cross-division Pac-12 matchup.
The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will be the Third Saturday in October rivalry between No. 1 Alabama and Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. An added twist this year is the coaching matchup between Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his former assistant -- and first-year Tennessee coach -- Jeremy Pruitt.
Can NC State pull the upset on the Tigers? Will Colorado stay hot and slay the dragon that resides in the Pacific Northwest? Can Tennessee notch its first win over Alabama since 2006?
Week 8 TV times, info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon -- Auburn at Ole Miss, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Tulsa at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Tennessee, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- Memphis at Missouri, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at LSU, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- Vanderbilt at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- 12:20 p.m. -- North Carolina at Syracuse, TV: Raycom Sports
- 12:30 p.m. -- Virginia at Duke, TV: RSN
- 3:30 p.m. -- NC State at Clemson, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Florida State, TV: ESPN2
Big Ten
- Noon -- Maryland at Iowa, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- Michigan at Michigan State, TV: FOX
- Noon -- Northwestern at Rutgers, TV: BTN
- Noon -- Iowa at Wisconsin, TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. -- Penn State at Indiana, ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN
- 7:30 p.m -- Ohio State at Purdue, TV: ABC
Big 12
- Noon -- Oklahoma at TCU, TV: ABC
- 3:30 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas Tech, TV: FS1
Pac-12
- Thursday, 9 p.m. -- Stanford at Arizona State, TV: ESPN
American Athletic Conference
- 3:30 p.m. -- Houston at Navy, TV: CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Appalachian St. vs. Arkansas St. odds
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State game 10,000...
-
Texas Tech to wear throwbacks vs. TCU
The Red Raiders are going back to a classic look in partnership with Under Armour
-
The Monday After: Chaos is coming
There are 11 unbeaten teams remaining ... but don't expect them to stay that way for long
-
Power Rankings: Rise of the Gators
The Gators and Longhorrns both made massive gains in this week's Power Rankings
-
Mike Stoops out as OU DC
Saturday's loss to the Longhorns was the final straw in Stoops' tenure with the Sooners