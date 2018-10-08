College football schedule, Week 8 kickoff, TV times: Alabama at Tennessee set for SEC on CBS

Week 8 of the college football season features heated rivalries, critical conference matchups and three games between teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. It will be a battle of undefeated teams in Clemson, as the fourth-ranked Tigers will host No. 20 NC State in a critical ACC Atlantic showdown. Out west, No. 19 Colorado has quietly vaulted into the national scene but will head to Seattle to take on No. 7 Washington in an important cross-division Pac-12 matchup.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will be the Third Saturday in October rivalry between No. 1 Alabama and Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. An added twist this year is the coaching matchup between Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his former assistant -- and first-year Tennessee coach -- Jeremy Pruitt.

Can NC State pull the upset on the Tigers? Will Colorado stay hot and slay the dragon that resides in the Pacific Northwest? Can Tennessee notch its first win over Alabama since 2006?

Week 8 TV times, info

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon -- Auburn at Ole Miss, TV: ESPN

Noon -- Tulsa at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network

3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Tennessee, TV: CBS

4 p.m. -- Memphis at Missouri, TV: SEC Network

7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at LSU, TV: ESPN

7:30 p.m. -- Vanderbilt at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network

ACC

12:20 p.m. -- North Carolina at Syracuse, TV: Raycom Sports

12:30 p.m. -- Virginia at Duke, TV: RSN

3:30 p.m. -- NC State at Clemson, TV: ABC or ESPN

3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Florida State, TV: ESPN2

Big Ten

Noon -- Maryland at Iowa, TV: ESPN2

Noon -- Michigan at Michigan State, TV: FOX

Noon -- Northwestern at Rutgers, TV: BTN

Noon -- Iowa at Wisconsin, TV: FS1

3:30 p.m. -- Penn State at Indiana, ABC or ESPN

3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN

7:30 p.m -- Ohio State at Purdue, TV: ABC

Big 12

Noon -- Oklahoma at TCU, TV: ABC

3:30 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas Tech, TV: FS1

Pac-12

Thursday, 9 p.m. -- Stanford at Arizona State, TV: ESPN

American Athletic Conference