Week 9 of the 2026 college football season will once again kick off on CBS Sports Network on Tuesday night, culminating in a quadruple-header of fascinating games on Saturday.

Delaware travels to Western Kentucky on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET) to start the week in a Conference USA battle, where the Hilltoppers hope to keep their CUSA title game dreams alive. On Wednesday night, Kennesaw State heads north to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee (7 p.m.), where the Blue Raiders can improve to 3-1 in conference play and stay hot on the heels of CUSA's top two.

Saturday's quadruple-header begins in the MAC at 12 p.m. with Bowling Green heading to Kalamazoo to take on a Western Michigan team that's firmly in the MAC title mix at 3-1 in conference play. At 3:30, Liberty looks to stay unbeaten in Conference USA when they host FIU as two-touchdown favorites.

The evening slate begins with a Pac-12 battle between Washington State and San Diego State (7 p.m.), with the Cougars looking for their first win in conference play. The nightcap comes live from Las Vegas (10:30 p.m.) when UNLV welcomes Northern Illinois to Allegiant Stadium as massive home favorites.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 9 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Delaware at Western Kentucky

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: WKU -1.5

The Hilltoppers had a brutal schedule to start the season, but since entering CUSA play, they've settled into a better rhythm, with back-to-back wins boosting their confidence heading into Week 9. The defense has been playing much-improved ball but will face a big test trying to slow down a Delaware team that put up 61 in its last outing against Missouri State. If the Hilltoppers can extend their win streak to three and get to 3-1 in CUSA play, they'll stay on the heels of Liberty and Jacksonville State at the top of the conference standings.

Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Middle Tennessee -3

The Blue Raiders likewise come into the week on a winning streak after grinding out a pair of hard-fought three-point wins to get above .500 on the season and to 2-1 in conference play. Quarterback Roman Gagliano leads CUSA this season with 12 touchdown passes (and only two interceptions) as Middle Tennessee has found a rhythm in the passing game. They will welcome a Kennesaw State team that's been on the wrong end of a few of those close games this season, and the Owls limp into town off a beating at the hands of Liberty that dropped them to 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in conference play. A year after winning the CUSA title game, the Owls have been served a harsh dose of reality and now have to show some real grit and determination to try to finish the season on a positive note.

Bowling Green at Western Michigan

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Western Michigan -13.5

The Broncos suffered their first MAC loss last week in a shootout against Toledo, but if they can run the table and get to 7-1 in conference play, they'll still have a chance of making it to Detroit. Up first in that quest is a Bowling Green team that's 2-6 but has been playing much more competitive ball of late. After a dismal start to the season, Eddie George's Falcons have gone 2-2 in conference play, and their two losses have come by just one score. Western Michigan will be the best opponent they've faced in MAC play and will serve as a measuring stick for just how much improvement the Falcons have made this season.

FIU at Liberty

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Liberty -14.5

A dominant showing on the road last week at Kennesaw State kept Liberty undefeated in CUSA play, and they look to be on a collision course with Jacksonville State for the conference title. The offense, led by quarterback Deshawn Purdie and running back Kam Davis, is among the most explosive in the Group of Six. Up next in their quest for a sweep of the CUSA regular season slate is an FIU team with a stout defense that will test the Flames' offense. The Panthers have lost back-to-back games in gutting fashion but have been competitive in every game this season. The question is whether FIU has enough offensive firepower to keep up with Liberty over 60 minutes.

Washington State at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: SDSU -2.5

San Diego State has faced one of the toughest schedules in the Group of Six this season, as they have had to deal with a UCLA squad now ranked in the top 10 and then three G6 conference title contenders in James Madison, Toledo and Oregon State. Those teams blew out the Aztecs, but when they haven't faced those top teams, they've looked better than a 3-5 record indicates. Last week was a wild shootout loss at Colorado State, and this week they'll take on a Washington State squad that's winless in conference play, coming off a tough loss to Boise State that got away from them late. This will be a battle of contrasting styles, as Wazzu leans on its defense to keep games close, while its offense has struggled. The Aztecs, meanwhile, have lived in high-scoring games most of this season and will try to push the tempo a bit on the Cougars.

Northern Illinois at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -24

The last game of the night on CBS Sports Network offers a chance to see one of the Mountain West's best in action. UNLV got off to a slow start to the season but has woken up midseason to look more like the G6 contender many thought they could be. While their playoff dreams are dead after losing two weeks ago in a shootout to Air Force, they can still accomplish their goals in conference play. Up first, as they try to run the table down the stretch, is an NIU squad struggling in their first season after leaving the MAC for the Mountain West. NIU is 0-7 on the season and faces an uphill battle against a Rebels team that will be looking to get right after a bye week.