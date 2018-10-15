College football schedule, Week 9 kickoff, TV times: Florida-Georgia set for SEC on CBS

The annual rivalry between Florida and Georgia has once again been tapped as the best game of the week in the best conference, receiving the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff time for Week 9.

Week 9 promises to set the stage for the SEC East title race, not only because of the rivalry game in Jacksonville, but with Kentucky hitting the road to play against Drew Lock and Missouri in Columbia. All three of the SEC East's top contenders -- Georgia, Florida and Kentucky -- finish their SEC schedules prior to the last week of the season because of rivalry games against ACC teams, so these late-October and early-November conference tilts are actually the biggest games of the year for that division race.

SEC

Noon -- Vanderbilt at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network



3:30 p.m. -- Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville), TV: CBS



4 p.m. -- Kentucky at Missouri, TV: SEC Network



7 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN



7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network



ACC

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, TV: ESPN



Friday, 7 p.m. -- Miami at Boston College, TV: ESPN



Noon -- Clemson at Florida State, TV: ABC or ESPN



Noon -- Wake Forest at Louisville, TV: Regional Sports Networks



12:20 p.m. -- North Carolina at Virginia, TV: Raycom Sports



3:30 p.m. -- Duke at Pitt, TV: Regional Sports Networks



TBD -- NC State at Syracuse, TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC (six-day hold)



This post will be updated as more kickoff times are announced.