College football schedule, Week 9 kickoff, TV times: Florida-Georgia set for SEC on CBS

CBS will be back in Jacksonville for the annual meeting between Florida and Georgia

The annual rivalry between Florida and Georgia has once again been tapped as the best game of the week in the best conference, receiving the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff time for Week 9. 

Week 9 promises to set the stage for the SEC East title race, not only because of the rivalry game in Jacksonville, but with Kentucky hitting the road to play against Drew Lock and Missouri in Columbia. All three of the SEC East's top contenders -- Georgia, Florida and Kentucky -- finish their SEC schedules prior to the last week of the season because of rivalry games against ACC teams, so these late-October and early-November conference tilts are actually the biggest games of the year for that division race. 

SEC 

  • Noon -- Vanderbilt at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville), TV: CBS 
  • 4 p.m. -- Kentucky at Missouri, TV: SEC Network 
  • 7 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Mississippi State, TV: ESPN
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network 

ACC 

  • Thursday, 7:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, TV: ESPN
  • Friday, 7 p.m. -- Miami at Boston College, TV: ESPN
  • Noon -- Clemson at Florida State, TV: ABC or ESPN
  • Noon -- Wake Forest at Louisville, TV: Regional Sports Networks
  • 12:20 p.m. -- North Carolina at Virginia, TV: Raycom Sports 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Duke at Pitt, TV: Regional Sports Networks 
  • TBD -- NC State at Syracuse, TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC (six-day hold)

This post will be updated as more kickoff times are announced. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories