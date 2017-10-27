College football schedule, Week 9: What to watch on Saturday, TV kickoff times

It's an odd Saturday as far as television is concerned, thanks in part to the World Series. There are plenty of enticing games for you to feast your eyes upon this weekend, but the problem is just about all of them are taking place at the same time.

No matter what you do with your Saturday, you'll want to make sure you're in front of a television or three during the mid-afternoon window because that's when the day's biggest games are.

If you want to sleep in or make plans for the evening, you won't miss nearly as much.

All times Eastern

All-Americans

No. 2 Penn State at No. 6 Ohio State, Fox, 3:30 p.m.: In a day full of big games, this is the biggest. Last week we saw Penn State get its revenge against Michigan following a 2016 loss that kept it out of the playoff, and this week it's Ohio State's turn.

Ohio State made the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Penn State last year, but the Nittany Lions took Ohio State's chances at a Big Ten title away from it, and it looks like this game will go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East champion yet again.

While the Nittany Lions have proven their mettle in recent weeks, there's still some skepticism about how good Ohio State is this year. Are the Buckeyes the team that lost at home to Oklahoma, or the team that has obliterated lesser competition in recent weeks? We'll know a lot more come Saturday night.

No. 14 NC State at No. 9 Notre Dame, NBC, 3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame introduced itself to the country as a legitimate playoff contender last week when it beat Southern California 49-14. This week the Irish need to make sure they don't get too comfortable as they welcome an NC State team that has been solid this year.

The Wolfpack have picked up wins against both Louisville and Florida State, and find themselves atop the ACC's Atlantic Division. If not for a strange loss to South Carolina to open the season -- the Pack doubled South Carolina's offensive output in a 35-28 loss -- we would be looking at an undefeated team right now. Even so, it's a 6-1 team that still has something to prove, and a road win against this Notre Dame team might convince those remaining on the fence.

No. 3 Georgia at Florida, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: The gut reaction to this game is that Georgia is a much better team than Florida. It has certainly played like it this year, as the Bulldogs are considered a playoff contender while the Gators are just, well, kind of there. Still, this is a major rivalry game, and as we all know, rivalry games can get a little weird. Florida-Georgia remains one of the most anticipated SEC games of any season, and this year's will certainly be no different despite what appears to be a larger-than-usual gap between the teams.

Starters

No. 4 TCU at No. 25 Iowa State, ABC/ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.: Iowa State already turned one Big 12 favorite's season on its head this year when it beat Oklahoma, and now it is looking to do the same against TCU. There's an argument to be made that, outside of Alabama, TCU has been the most consistent team in the country and it will look to maintain that effort against an upstart Cyclones team in Ames.

No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 22 West Virginia, ABC, noon: This is another Big 12 game with major implications. There are so many teams jumbled at the top of the conference with one loss right now that every game is important, and there's a good chance the loser of this one will be effectively eliminated from conference title contention.

Georgia Tech at No. 7 Clemson, ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.: The last time we saw Clemson, it lost on the road to Syracuse as Kelly Bryant got banged up and couldn't finish the game. At the moment, it appears Bryant will be healthy enough to return for the Tigers, and that's huge because Clemson can't afford another loss if it wants to defend its title, and Georgia Tech is a team capable of handing it another L.

Reserves