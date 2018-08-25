College football scores, games, highlights: Hawaii-Colorado State kickoff the 2018 season

Let's face it: Week Zero is nothing to write home about. But it is still college football and marks the first FBS games of the 2018 season. About five days before the Week 1 actually commences, eight teams will take the field to get a head start on the campaign, including a pair of bowl teams in Colorado State and New Mexico State.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our four-game appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week Zero schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Duquesne at UMass -- Follow here

Prairie View at Rice -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Hawaii at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN) -- Prediction / preview

Wyoming at New Mexico State -- 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Hawaii has already accomplished something it never did last season

Hawaii went the entire 2017 season without scoring on its opening possession of a game. So when the Warriors found themselves facing a fourth-and-goal inside the Colorado State five-yard line on the opening possession of the season, nobody would have blamed them for kicking a field goal and getting those points on the board.

Instead, Hawaii decided to go for it, and it worked.

Something everyone has missed saying...



TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/2z1UUngDfA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 25, 2018

Cole McDonald hit John Ursua on a four-yard slant to give Hawaii an early 7-0 lead in Fort Collins.

Unfortunately for Hawaii, Colorado State responded to its touchdown with one of its own. The Rams offense began the season with a 14-play, 85-yard TD drive of its own, and we're now tied 7-7 late in the first.

.@KJCS14 led the Rams down the field and @BisiJohnson1 was on the receiving end of the first TD of the year. pic.twitter.com/UasbetVf2S — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) August 26, 2018

Hawaii wearing sweet helmets against Colorado State

Look good, play good. The Rainbow Warriors are debuting some sweet new lids in their season opener against the Rams.

Someone please show me a better looking helmet than this.#NoCan pic.twitter.com/Rok51i5U1K — Robert Kekaula (@RKekaula) August 25, 2018

Rice opens the season against Prairie View

Rice needed a bit more time than UMass to get its first points of the season, but it did strike first against Prairie View A&M. The Owls put together a 14-play, 86-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the season. It ended with a 10-yard run by Austin Walker, and the Owls lead 7-0 late in the first quarter.

UMass pouring it on against Duquesne

It did not take long for the first touchdown of the 2018 season. Less than a minute into UMass' game against Duquesne, the Minutemen scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Ford to Brennon Dingle.

It didn't take much longer for UMass to score the season's second touchdown, either. Just a little over two minutes after the first score, Ford hit Andy Isabella for a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.

✌️ drives, ✌️ trips to the 🏠



Turn on those ✈️ Izzy!



1️⃣4️⃣-0️⃣ #Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/eJsbXX6e0O — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) August 25, 2018

And the first half continued that way for he most part. It's currently 56-9 UMass after three quarters, and it's safe to assume the Minutemen are going to start the season 1-0.