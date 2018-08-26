College football scores, games, highlights: Hawaii upsets Colorado State, holds off furious comeback

Let's face it: Week Zero is nothing to write home about. But it is still college football and marks the first FBS games of the 2018 season. About five days before the Week 1 actually commences, eight teams will take the field to get a head start on the campaign, including a pair of bowl teams in Colorado State and New Mexico State.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our four-game appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week Zero schedule, scores

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Hawaii 43, Colorado State 34

Wyoming at New Mexico State -- Live on ESPN2

Hawaii holds off late rally from Colorado State

Hawaii picked up the first major upset of the season, though it seemed as if the Warriors did everything they could to give it away. The Warriors entered this game as a 17-point underdog, but they didn't play like one. Hawaii scored on each of its first three possessions of the game, taking a 23-7 lead on the Rams at halftime, and the Warriors extended that lead in the second half.

At one point it was 37-7 Hawaii, but then the Colorado State comeback began. In fact, the Rams cut the margin to 40-34 in the final minutes, but Hawaii was able to milk the clock on a field goal drive late to put it out of reach at 43-34.

The star of the game was Hawaii QB Cole McDonald. You may not have heard of him before, but believe me, Cole McDonald has an arm, E-I-E-I-O.

3Q - 3:35 | Cole McDonald connects with Cedric Byrd for a 55-yard TD pass and @HawaiiFootball is up 37-7 on CBS Sports Network #MWFB pic.twitter.com/SZnDipRirc — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 26, 2018

McDonald finished the game completing 26-of-37 passes for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 96 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was a hell of an introduction to the college football world.

Wyoming dominating New Mexico State at halftime

Were you wondering how Wyoming would look in a post-Josh Allen world? Good. It looks pretty darn good. The Cowboys currently lead New Mexico State 15-0 at halftime, but that score doesn't really tell the story.

This box score does a better job.

New Mexico State with 20 yards at halftime. pic.twitter.com/0JWCMMhhu1 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 26, 2018

Yep, New Mexico State has been held to 20 total yards of offense and didn't pick up a first down until the final seconds of the first half. Now, the good news for the Aggies is that it's just a two-score game, but the bad news is it will have to play a lot better than it has been if it even has a prayer of getting into this game.

Rice avoids upset against Prairie View A&M

For a while, it looked like we wouldn't have to wait long for the first FCS over FBS upset of the season. Prairie View A&M had a 21-19 lead over Rice at halftime and extended that lead to 28-19 in the third quarter. But that was as good as it'd get for the Panthers, as Rice would battle its way back. After scoring a touchdown to cut Prairie View's lead to 28-26, this happened:

That tied the game, and Rice then won the game with a 23-yard field goal as time expired to get the win. Emmanuel Esupka had a huge game for the Owls, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

Hawaii wearing sweet helmets against Colorado State

Look good, play good. The Rainbow Warriors are debuting some sweet new lids in their season opener against the Rams.

Someone please show me a better looking helmet than this.#NoCan pic.twitter.com/Rok51i5U1K — Robert Kekaula (@RKekaula) August 25, 2018

UMass cruises past Duquesne, 63-15



It did not take long for the first touchdown of the 2018 season. Less than a minute into UMass' game against Duquesne, the Minutemen scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Ford to Brennon Dingle.

It didn't take much longer for UMass to score the season's second touchdown, either. Just a little over two minutes after the first score, Ford hit Andy Isabella for a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.

✌️ drives, ✌️ trips to the 🏠



Turn on those ✈️ Izzy!



1️⃣4️⃣-0️⃣ #Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/eJsbXX6e0O — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) August 25, 2018

And that's how the game remained, for the most part. The Massachusetts offense racked up 572 yards of offense and scored nine touchdowns to win easily, 63-15.