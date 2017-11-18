College football scores, schedule 2017: Alabama, Clemson, Auburn win in routs

Week 12 of the 2017 may not be the best on paper. OK, let's be honest, it might be the worst. But that doesn't mean the potential for upsets and shakeups do not exist all day long on Saturday. Most of the top teams in the nation face so-called "cupcake" opponents in the down period before rivalry week, but as we've seen before, the potential for chaos is never absent in college football

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from the full slate of action.

Predictions, schedules, scores

Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 21-- Box score

Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10 -- Box score

TCU 27, Texas Tech 3 -- Box score

Miami 44, Virginia 28 -- Box score

Texas 28, West Virginia 14

Kentucky at Georgia – 3:30 p.m., CBS – WATCH LIVE NOW

Navy at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m., NBC – LIVE GameTracker

LSU at Tennessee – 7 p.m., ESPN – Predictions

FIU at FAU – 7 p.m., Twitter – Projection

UCLA at USC – 8 p.m., ABC – Preview

Notre Dame in a tight one vs. Navy

No rest for the weary, it seems. One week after getting pounded by Miami, No. 8 Notre Dame finds itself in a game with Navy. Initially knotted at 3-3, a muffed Notre Dame punt led to a Midshipmen touchdown. However, the Fighting Irish responded with a seven-play, 62-yard drive in the final 1:08 to tie the game at the half. It was a huge score for the Irish to take some momentum going into halftime and a tough score for Navy to allow.

Ohio State cruising against Illinois

It might not be FCS opponent, but No. 9 Ohio State is feasting on a cupcake in November. The Buckeyes are all over Illinois 38-0 and had a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. A win against the Illini -- it certainly seems like that will happen -- and Ohio State will lock up the Big Ten East division. It will play Wisconsin in the conference title game.

Kansas refuses to shake hands with Oklahoma

The Jayhawks may have woke the sleeping giant. Kansas, who was likely in for a long day anyway, decided to not shake hands with Oklahoma's captains -- including quarterback Baker Mayfield -- during the coin toss in Lawerence on Saturday afternoon.

Oh man, Baker might drop 100 on ‘em now. pic.twitter.com/Dj4Br4Ushk — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 18, 2017

Mayfield's laugh should tell you all you need to know about his feelings for this one.

Top teams hold serve, win decisively

As should be expected on "cupcake week," most of the nation's top teams won their games decisively. No. 1 Alabama shutout Mercer 56-0, No. 2 Clemson routed Citadel 61-3, No. 12 TCU made easy work of Texas Tech 27-3, and No. 15 UCF stomped Temple 45-19 on the road. With No. 3 Miami and No. 5 Wisconsin also winning, all that is left is No. 4 Oklahoma to get by Kansas later.

Michigan loses starting QB, gets whipped by Wisconsin

No. 5 Wisconsin worked No.2 4 Michigan 24-10 on Saturday, and the Wolverines' bid at a possible comeback got more complicated late in the third quarter when quarterback Brandon Peters took a big hit after throwing a pass and landed on his left side with his head hitting the turf. It's not clear whether the injury was to Peter's shoulder or head, but he was on the ground for a while and was eventually left the stadium in an ambulance. John O'Korn is in at quarterback for the Wolverines for the comeback attempt but did not produce any points.

Miami roars back to rout Virginia

The U was back ... and then suddenly it was fighting to stay there. Miami trailed by 14 twice at home against Virginia but wound up winning 44-28 as the Cavaliers could simply not get out of their own way (and got no help from the referees). Whether the Hurricanes were still celebrating last week's win against Notre Dame early remains to be seen, but this was yet another come-from-behind, nail-biter victory for Miami at home this season. Cavs quarterback Kurt Benkert was money early and became the first FBS quarterback this season to throw four touchdowns on the run outside the pocket as he led the Hoos to a pair of two-touchdown leads. But Virginia's defense, coupled with miscues on offense, did not allow it to hang on to the advantage.

The greased pig giveth and the greased pig taketh away

Mississippi State knows what it's like to get a fortuitous bounce as it got a big one earlier this season in a win over Louisiana Tech. However, this bounce against Arkansas was ... less fortuitous. It's also the difference in the game at the moment in Arkansas' favor.

Greased Pig I vs. Greased Pig II pic.twitter.com/Fl5BCzDOso — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2017

West Virginia QB Will Grier leaves game with finger injury

The Mountaineers quarterback went to the locker room during the first quarter of West Virginia's game against Texas. It isn't clear if Grier broke his finger or dislocated it, but it is pretty clear that it is pointing in a direction it isn't meant to. West Virginia announced that Grier would not be returning to the game, and Texas wound up working WVU from there on out.

Don’t enlarge this picture if you don’t want to see Will Grier’s finger pointing sideways. pic.twitter.com/ysQ0NlekFv — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 18, 2017

Western Kentucky slides into bowl eligibility with 3OT thriller

If Friday night's games were any indication, Week 12 will be more fun than initially expected. After slogging through the first three quarters, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky scored 35 fourth quarter points to tie the game at 24 at the end of regulation. Three overtimes later, Hilltoppers kicker Ryan Nuss hit a 37-yard field goal to get his team to six wins. His celebration wasn't to be missed, either.